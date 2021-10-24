20 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (22)

So, Friday? O Canaltech closes this week with a selection of cool temporarily free apps to discover and test on mobile Android and not spend anything for it.

In this Friday’s edition (22), there are 20 apps, icon packs and assorted games on offer at Play Store. It’s not the best day of deals on the Google store, but it’s still an interesting opportunity to discover some new program to accompany you on a daily basis.

Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

Apps

Games

Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG

Princess Coin (BRL 2.99) – RPG

Glidey – Minimal Puzzle game (BRL 9.99) – Puzzle

Dungeon Corp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8.99) – RPG

Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4.39) – Action

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker ($1.19) – Casual

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action

2048 – Puzzle Game (BRL 20.99) – Puzzle

Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) ($9.99) – Casual

Killer Monster Pro: Shooting Game, Archer (BRL 6.49) – Action

Icon packs

