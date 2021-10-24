20 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (22)

So, Friday? O Canaltech closes this week with a selection of cool temporarily free apps to discover and test on mobile Android and not spend anything for it.
In this Friday’s edition (22), there are 20 apps, icon packs and assorted games on offer at Play Store. It’s not the best day of deals on the Google store, but it’s still an interesting opportunity to discover some new program to accompany you on a daily basis.
Everything on this list is set to zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
Apps
Games
Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4.59) – RPG
Princess Coin (BRL 2.99) – RPG
Glidey – Minimal Puzzle game (BRL 9.99) – Puzzle
Dungeon Corp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8.99) – RPG
Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4.39) – Action
Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker ($1.19) – Casual
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter (BRL 0.99) – Action
2048 – Puzzle Game (BRL 20.99) – Puzzle
Creating a VIP Party (Grow Heroes) ($9.99) – Casual
Killer Monster Pro: Shooting Game, Archer (BRL 6.49) – Action
Icon packs
