21-year-old man almost loses his eyesight after lip filling

In search of fuller lips, dental nurse Amy Wiseman, 21, was regularly submitted to lip filling sessions. In the last month, an unsuccessful procedure nearly left the young woman from Durham, England, blind and her lips swollen.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the young woman says that the incorrect application of the needle in an artery blocked the flow of blood in her face, preventing the oxygenation of her lip. Vascular occlusion could also have caused partial or complete loss of vision.

Amy Wiseman – 04 Amy was startled to see how quickly her lips swelledAmy Wiseman/Reproduction Amy Wiseman 01 The young woman had been undergoing lip filling sessions since she was 17 years oldAmy Wiseman/Reproduction Amy Wiseman – 02 The bruises indicated that the lip tissue was not receiving adequate oxygenation Amy Wiseman/Reproduction Amy Wiseman – 03 Amy needed to dissolve the applied product to restore blood circulation to her faceAmy Wiseman/Reproduction 0

In September, Amy paid the equivalent of R$550 to perform the procedure with a “trusted beautician”. The young woman had been filling in since she was 17 years old with the professional, but she did not have adequate training to perform the technique.

The nurse realized that something was wrong when she saw her lips were swollen and badly bruised. “I looked at my lips in the car and was really upset. They got hurt right away, which usually doesn’t happen. The left side of my lip didn’t look normal and the pain was terrible,” recalls Amy.

Worried, the English sent photos of the face to dentist friends, who suggested that she immediately go to a hospital. A plastic surgeon recommended that the injected product, equivalent to 0.5 ml, be dissolved as quickly as possible.

“I didn’t know if my lips could be saved or if they would be damaged forever,” he says. “The dentist dissolved the filling and the doctor said the fact that I still had my lip was unbelievable. If I didn’t work with dentists, I would have lost my sight and would need a face graft”, explains the young woman.

A month after the scare, Amy says that the side of her lip where the filler dissolved was smaller than the other. “It put me off and I wouldn’t do it again. I was very grateful that we had to wear masks”, she says.