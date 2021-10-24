3R certifies proven reserves of 185.1 million barrels of oil equivalent

THE 3R Petroleum (RRRPO3) released this Saturday, 23, relevant fact with the result of the certification of reserves in the Papa-Terra Field (Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro). In August, the field recorded an average daily production of 19,904 barrels of oil equivalent.

With the Papa-Terra field, 3R reached more than 260 million barrels of 2P reserve (most likely proven reserves), with more than 80% in oil.

Proved reserves (1P) totaled 185.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The reserve report was prepared by the independent consulting firm DeGolyer & MacNaughton, with a base date of December 31, 2021.

The contract for the acquisition of 62.5% of this field was signed with Petrobras (PETR4) in July of this year, and the state-owned company continues as the operator of Papa-Terra until the end of the operation. The remainder is held by Chevron Brazil. The transaction value was US$105.6 million.

Upon completing the recent acquisitions – 62.5% of the Papa-Terra field, 100% of the Ponta do Mel and Redonda fields (held by Duna Energia SA) and 50% of the Sanhaçu field held by Galp (the other 50% are already part of the Macau hub) – the 3R Group reinforces the portfolio composed of oil and gas, anchored in proven reserves, and now holds 264.3 million barrels of oil equivalent as the most probable (2P) proven reserves, of which 70%, or 185.1 million barrels, are proved reserves (1P).

These volumes may increase with the potential acquisition of Polo Potiguar – an asset that is being negotiated exclusively between Petrobras and 3R – which in 2016 produced approximately 37,000 barrels of oil per day and which, due to lack of investments by Petrobras, had an accelerated decline in the last years.

Even so, around 22,000 barrels of oil a day are still produced in recent months, according to data from National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).