4.9 Earthquake hits island in Spain with erupting volcano

The island of La Palma, in Spain, where the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been in an eruption state since September 19, registered on Saturday an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale at a depth of 38 kilometers, felt by the population.

The tremor, detected by the National Geographic Institute (IGN, its acronym in Spanish), is the biggest since the beginning of the seismic swarm that preceded the eruption and during its duration.

Since a 4.3 earthquake was recorded earlier today, the IGN has located 30, of which a dozen exceeded magnitude 3.

The main cone of the volcano partially collapsed – according to the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, the Atlantic archipelago where La Palma is located – and an IGN seismograph reported an emission of lava flows further west from the secondary cone than in the last few hours suffered several lava overflows.

The spills have amplified the most worrisome eruption at the moment, which is stalled in the city’s La Laguna neighborhood, at risk for buildings and crops.

So far, the volcano has devastated about 900 hectares and destroyed about 2,200 buildings, many of them residential, according to data from the Copernicus satellite system. In addition, around 7,000 people have been evacuated since the emergency began.