5 Maid trivia, the most watched miniseries on Netflix!







The production has already been watched by about 67 million people. A success. Photo: Publicity / Netflix / Celebrities and Celebrities

Netflix already has its new darling miniseries. According to data from the streaming platform itself, “Maid” passed the mark of “The Queen’s Gambit” and became the most viewed. Launching on October 1st, the production has already been watched by around 67 million people.

The drama follows the story of Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, who after getting tired of the different types of abuse suffered by her boyfriend, decides to run away from home with her daughter.

However, not everything is as simple as it sounds. The young woman, without the possibility of having studied enough, needs to accept the first job opportunity that comes to her: cleaning the house of very rich people!

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s novel, the production gradually shows the sad system in which the protagonist is inserted. And more: how much this dynamic can become an infinite and brutal cycle.

To get a job, her daughter needs a daycare, but for Maddy, lived by Nevaeh Whittet, to go to school, her mother needs a job. How to unfold?

Watch the official trailer:

The cast also features guest appearances by Nick Robinson, such as Sean, Alex’s ex-boyfriend; Andie MacDowell as Paula, the main character’s bipolar mother; Billy Burke, as Hank, the estranged father, and Anika Noni Rose, playing Regina, one of Alex’s employers.

Below, we’ve separated five curiosity that you probably didn’t know. Check out: