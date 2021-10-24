5 Maid trivia, the most watched miniseries on Netflix!

Netflix already has its new darling miniseries. According to data from the streaming platform itself, “Maid” passed the mark of “The Queen’s Gambit” and became the most viewed. Launching on October 1st, the production has already been watched by around 67 million people.
The drama follows the story of Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, who after getting tired of the different types of abuse suffered by her boyfriend, decides to run away from home with her daughter.
However, not everything is as simple as it sounds. The young woman, without the possibility of having studied enough, needs to accept the first job opportunity that comes to her: cleaning the house of very rich people!
Inspired by Stephanie Land’s novel, the production gradually shows the sad system in which the protagonist is inserted. And more: how much this dynamic can become an infinite and brutal cycle.
To get a job, her daughter needs a daycare, but for Maddy, lived by Nevaeh Whittet, to go to school, her mother needs a job. How to unfold?
Watch the official trailer:
The cast also features guest appearances by Nick Robinson, such as Sean, Alex’s ex-boyfriend; Andie MacDowell as Paula, the main character’s bipolar mother; Billy Burke, as Hank, the estranged father, and Anika Noni Rose, playing Regina, one of Alex’s employers.
Below, we’ve separated five curiosity that you probably didn’t know. Check out:
- Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualle are also mother and daughter in life, however, the relationship is very different from what we see in the miniseries.
- To strengthen the love relationship between Alex and Maddy, every Sunday for the eight months of recording, Margaret took Nevaeh Whittet for a walk, to play on the playground and prepare pancakes. No wonder affection goes beyond the small screens, right?
- In an interview, Andie says that playing Alex’s mother was special, as it was the first time she could act with her daughter. Also, because, known for acting in romantic comedies in the 90s, many did not believe that she could play such a complex character.
- Although the story takes place in the United States, the series was recorded in Victoria, British Columbia, province of Canada.
- Molly Smith Metzler, creator, showeunner and screenwriter said that “no one has worked harder than Margaret Qualley”. Once she suggested that her mother could play Paula, and took the initiative in building an affectionate relationship with “Maddy” off set.