5 reasons that should worsen the GDP of 2022; ‘hole’ in the spending ceiling and the external scenario hinder growth

According to analysts, the worsening in activity should be reflected, above all, in the coming year. And the scenario is already quite delicate. In the Focus report, prepared by the Central Bank, projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022 have been falling since July – part of banks and consulting firms already projects growth below 1%.

Next year’s economic growth will be affected by a very perverse combination known to Brazilians: the fiscal deterioration increases investors’ perception of risk on the Brazilian economy and causes a devaluation of the real .

The loss of value of the Brazilian currency implies more inflation, and forces the central bank to increase the basic interest rate (Selic) to contain the rise in prices. Higher interest rates inhibit investments by the company and consumption by families.

“We were already quite concerned about next year’s scenario and weeks ago we had changed our expectations for growth in 2022 to a low level of 0.4%. The combination of inflation and interest rates together with the political and fiscal crisis set the tone for this worsening”, says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados consultancy.

“For now, we maintain the expectation of 0.4%, but it is likely that the market will make further revisions for the worse in the growth scenario in the coming weeks”, he says.

See below the reasons that should make the Brazilian economy grow less:

The government plans to change the ceiling with two maneuvers:

Change the ceiling correction period to synchronize with the expense correction period;

And reduce the amount to be paid with court orders in 2022.