7 gaffes by Luciano Huck in front of Domingão and Caldeirão

Luciano Huck left Caldeirão in August and has been in charge of Domingão since September. But this change has made the presenter confused several times, leading to live gaffes. In fact, he’s not the only one who has been embarrassed in front of the cameras, as even his production team made mistakes.

In the premiere, on September 5, for example, the Brazil and Argentina game was postponed, but there was a recorded part of Domingão. Because of this, the audience had to listen to the communicator calling the confrontation a “game”. Then, of course, he had to apologize for the mistake.

But these gaffes were not restricted to Domingão. In 2008, during the final of Soletrando, one of the participants created Climão and made the presenter suffer the greatest shame for speaking a word wrongly. The case is remembered to this day by social networks.

Check out:

Error with Fantastic

In the premiere, Luciano Huck needed to pass the “bat” on to Fantástico’s presenters, but he said goodbye to the audience before talking to Tadeu Schmidt and Poliana Abritta. The three talked about the issues that would be in the Sunday electronic magazine.

After the interaction between the trio ended, the presenter again decided to say goodbye to the audience. As he had already done this before speaking with Fantastic colleagues, the production cut him off prematurely. Next, an advertisement for him appeared.

Cauldron or Sunday?

On September 19, Luciano Huck was excited, but thinking he was still in the Caldeirão. He ran the show for 20 years and is still adapting to the name of the new attraction. As a result, he talked about his old program and quickly corrected himself.

“Cauldron Family. Oops, sorry. I said that I would make mistakes every week, I told you that I would make mistakes every week. First mistake, let’s go! There’s no way, it’s a habit. I’ll get used to it, okay?”, said Angelica’s husband, laughing.

Domingão with Huck or Faustão?

On October 3rd, Luciano Huck once again commanded Domingão and everything went smoothly. He said goodbye to the guests, talked to the audience and thanked the audience for their affection normally.

However, every end of the program appears the production logo and also Globoplay. Instead of appearing Domingão with Huck, the direction of the attraction put Domingão do Faustão. Of course, the case had repercussions on social media and the presenter was mocked for it.

Trolling or faux pas?

Last Sunday (17), Luciano received the sertanejas Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa, who will do a tour entitled Patroas. They sang several songs that are part of their repertoire, but Huck made an unusual request for the three during the program.

The communicator asked them to sing 50 reais, a hit by country girl Naiara Azevedo. The trio accepted, but it was evident that the three did not have the mastery of the song, as the band had difficulties to play. To make matters worse, he also spoke of their weight, which lost a lot during the pandemic.

Brazil and Argentina

Luciano Huck expected to receive from Brazil and Argentina. But the game was canceled and Globo cast a movie in its place. However, there was a part of the recorded production and the presenter spoke precisely of the match between the two teams.

“I stayed with you for 21 years on Saturdays and I hope to stay 21 more on Sundays. Everyone is watching this time, especially with the ‘ball game’ between Brazil and Argentina on Globo’s screen”, he shot.

When he went live, Huck apologized to the audience. “Nobody expected that we wouldn’t have the game. Who made a ‘game’ today was Anvisa. It was a great goal. Argentina disrespected a bit for putting players who didn’t complete the quarantine. I apologize, it was my mistake”.

spelling out

In 2008, Thafne Toledo Nogueira de Castro Souza took second place, but his participation in the final had repercussions. Luciano mispronounced the word infrahepatic to her three times. The girl realized the mistake and resolved the doubt with Professor Sérgio Nogueira.

Sergio didn’t say the word correctly either, as he pronounced it infrae-aepathic. The girl asked them to repeat it again and Luciano was embarrassed by the young woman’s posture, which did not hide her displeasure with the situation.

Luciano Huck and the tattoo

Another gaffe of the presenter happened in 2014, at Caldeirão. He invited former gymnast Laís Souza, who became quadriplegic after suffering a skiing accident. The communicator saw tattoos on her leg and asked: “Did it hurt to do it?”

Laís was disconcerted and explained to the presenter that it didn’t hurt. Luciano realized that he had committed a faux pas and tried to correct it with good humor. “It has this advantage.” Of course, the phrase made the situation worse and the ex-gymnast just amended: “It must be the only one”.

Bonus

The case did not occur in Caldeirão or Domingão. During Criança Esperança 2021, Luciano Huck ended up making a live faux pas. Iza noticed the presenter’s flaw and drew him to his attention. Everything happened when they were at the back of the stage and, as they were saying that education had advanced in Brazil in the last years, they should walk towards the center of the studio. The problem is that Huck forgot to walk around the stage, leaving Iza to lead the way alone.

Seeing his colleague’s failure, Iza called him to walk side by side. Then Luciano recognized the faux pas. “I’m glad you pulled me and said ‘come’. I had forgotten that I had to walk this time. Everything’s working out. Let’s go!”, observed Luciano.