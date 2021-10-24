A colossal gas bubble is coming out of this black hole and invading galaxies

For the first time, a team of scientists has looked at the full extent of the evolution and propagation of hot gas produced by an active black hole. The research not only shows the gas bubble traveling hundreds of thousands of light years into intergalactic space, it also helps uncover the mechanisms that cause all this energy to be released as the black hole feeds on matter.

When a black hole attracts a cloud of gas, or even a star, the matter is torn apart before it starts to spin around the event horizon — the point from which nothing can return. At that point, the velocity is so high that the temperature rises to millions of degrees, resulting in something called an accretion disk and the emission of radiation in X-rays and radium. It is this radiation that scientists often find by astronomical instruments when they look at black holes.

The Nest200047 group of galaxies and plasma jets emitted from the poles of a supermassive black hole as it accumulates matter in its accretion disk (Image: Reproduction/LOFAR/ASTON)

In addition to the accretion disk, this matter can also be ejected, transformed into plasma, from the poles of the black hole in the form of jets. In this process, particles travel close to the speed of light, which is why this phenomenon is known as relativistic jet. A jet like this can travel thousands of light years into intergalactic space, surpassing the size of the galaxy that hosts the black hole.

But not much is known about these processes, how they happen and how much this plasma influences the environment around the black hole. The new study, however, reveals something even more surprising than the accretion disk and the relativistic jet: black holes emit a gigantic bubble of gas, roughly mushroom-shaped, similar to the smoke released by a volcano eruption here. in the land.

As it evolves, the hot gas covers a much larger area than previously thought and impacts even objects as far away as nearby galaxies. And if we’re talking about gas invading galaxies, we’re probably also talking about a process that will trigger the formation of new stars. These discoveries make black holes even more incredible, playing an important role in the formation and evolution of galaxies.

To find this out, the team of astronomers observed a group of galaxies about 200 million light years away, known as Nest200047. The central galaxy in this group has an active supermassive black hole at its core. It feeds on surrounding matter and adds large amounts of the “snack” to its accretion disk, before finally devouring everything.

With this, the disk at high speed releases streams of particles, which in turn form pairs of bubbles and filaments of hot gas that gradually move away from the black hole. Scientists used data from instruments such as the eROSITA space X-ray telescope and the LOFAR radio telescope to view the stunning images.

These gaseous structures reach fabulous distances, causing some impact on anything in their path, such as the peripheral galaxies of the Nest2000 group47. “Our investigation shows how the gas bubbles accelerated by the black hole are expanding and transforming in time. In fact, they create spectacular mushroom-shaped structures, rings and filaments similar to those originating from a powerful volcanic eruption on planet Earth.” explains Marisa Brienza, from the University of Bologna, who led the study published in Nature Astronomy.

Source: ASTON