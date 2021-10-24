a fitness meal for any day

Top Stories

Grooming and bathing at home; 5 tips for you not to make mistakes in pet care

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

Today, this Sunday, October 24th, at Cozinha & Recipes, we will talk about salad with rice and lemon. This way, you’ll get a very tasty functional recipe that is ready in a short time. This way, if you want to know more about it, we have more details that will certainly be fantastic for your daily life.

Soon, the salad with rice and lemon it is a functional and very practical dish, as it is ready in just 25 minutes of preparation, but refrigerated for approximately 2 hours. In addition, it yields approximately 4 servings well served that can serve as an accompaniment to other dishes.

Read more: Chicken and Spinach Meatballs: Fitness Recipe to Fulfill Your Goals

Learn how to make salad with rice and lemon

So, if you are looking for a healthy, nutritious and very practical alternative, you need to know more about the salad with rice and lemon. So, find out more about this very tasty fitness recipe that we are sure will be part of your daily menu.

recipe ingredients

1 cup of olive oil;

1/3 cup of white wine vinegar;

1 clove of garlic, chopped;

2 teaspoons of lemon zest;

2 teaspoons of sugar;

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard;

½ teaspoon of salt;

6 cups of cooked brown rice;

2 cups of cooked wild rice;

2 cups of diced seed cucumbers;

1/4 cup of parsley;

2/3 cup green onions;

¼ cup of chopped fresh basil tea;

½ teaspoon of pepper;

½ cup of chopped walnuts.

Step by step salad with rice and lemon

First, for the sauce, place the first seven ingredients in a jar with a tight lid and shake well. Then, in a large bowl, toss in whole grain rice and regular rice along with the sauce. Afterwards, refrigerate for a few minutes.

Then combine cucumbers, spring onions, parsley, basil and pepper in rice mixture. Finally, put to refrigerate, covered for 2 hours. As a finishing touch, add the walnuts before serving.

Recipe consumption suggestion

Our recipe consumption suggestion for the salad with rice and lemon is to accompany with a grilled protein for best results. In addition, you cannot forget a tasty drink, such as: natural juice, water with lemon or any other option that you like.

Learn more: Crepioca fitness: learn a recipe for dinner that takes just 5 minutes