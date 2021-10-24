a next-generation spectacle for the Xbox Series consoles • Eurogamer.pt

Forza Horizon 5 is already in gold status, the game arrives in less than two weeks and, recently, the press had the opportunity to experience what is effectively the first hour of the game, showing the introductory part, a presentation event, a series of races and open world challenges and the arrival of the player to his first home. Oli Welsh has already shared his first impressions but for Digital Foundry, the preview was an opportunity to get personally closer to the technology, to get some idea of ​​how the new Xbox consoles are put to the test and, above all, how the game can be scaled through the systems.

Scalability is critical to Forza Horizon 5 for several reasons. First of all, it’s the most platform-supported Horizon game to date. In addition to the PC (with its own scalability challenges) and two very different Xbox Series consoles, there’s also Xbox One, not to mention Xbox One X. The preview code we’ve had access to only works on new machines, so it still it’s not known how Playground intends to run the game on Xbox One, but maybe there are some clues when looking at the Xbox Series code, mainly because both quality and performance modes are included. Interestingly, whether you’re using Series X or its junior equivalent, they both work at the same resolution: 3840×2160 or 1920×1080 respectively, albeit with potential dynamic resolution scaling clues at play in performance mode (the truth is, it’s quite (the truth is, it’s quite hard to tell).

The DF team gathers for a 4K Forza Horizon 5 special, based on the recent one-hour preview code.

With the code we have available, the Xbox Series X running in quality mode is clearly the high-end experience we’ve been able to get. The frame rate is fixed at 30fps (more on this shortly), allowing for the densest, richest and most expansive Forza Horizon experience we’ve ever seen. Horizon’s intro begins with the entry of the 2021 Ford Bronco (!) atop an active volcano, where you first see the kind of intense detail Playground wants, along with some sublime lighting. Sunlight bisects the view, cutting through the smoke rising from the lava. Around a bend, and we’re in full sunlight, where the ambient density rises even higher, working in combination with more expansive views – a coherent view from the car to the horizon, with no sign of LOD objects – which means no ” pop”, either in geometry or textures. It’s topped with a pair of high-altitude jumps that are simply breathtaking.

A high-speed race into a dust storm ensues, showcasing Playground’s new particle and volumetric systems, before taking a detour into the jungle – the most detailed yet technologically challenging biome due to to luxurious amounts of trees and foliage, which still run at full speed at the desired frame rate, no matter which mode you choose. The final race takes you into the desert for a final high-speed race to the Horizon festival, bringing a satisfying conclusion to the game’s intro, but in reality, this just sets the stage for what’s to come.

The question of how this phenomenal experience fits into the Xbox Series console chain and graphics modes might give us some idea of ​​how the game will adapt to a less powerful kit. This starts with the performance mode on the Series X, which doesn’t compromise resolution (potential dynamic resolution scaling bar), but is clearly a different experience. First of all, it has to be said that the implementation of 30fps in quality mode is remarkable: the motion blur of shutter speed is gauged to perfection, the frame rate never falters, while the game still feels highly responsive. Maybe there’s more to it than that, but the combination of implementation and rich visuals will give players an interesting choice. It might not be 60fps, but it still looks much better than a 30fps update.

Performance mode still manages to capture a large part of the game’s richness and density, but a layer of post-processing realism is stripped away, along with some effects and, crucially, some detail. Less crucial environmental elements such as rocks and vegetation are absent, shadow quality appears to be reduced in selected areas while motion blur is significantly less. The effect of the stunning views of Mexico isn’t diminished that much, as the far-off detail looks very similar to the game in quality mode. However, perhaps the most notorious compromise is that changing the level of detail transitions in quality mode is less robust in performance mode. What’s curious here is that the LOD popping appear adjust according to the density of the scene – easily noticeable in the jungle, not at all a problem in the desert, for example. There is a feeling here that we are not looking at global presets more or less adjusted according to the chosen mode, but perhaps something more dynamic. This wouldn’t be too surprising considering that Forza titles on the PC offered dynamic setting adjustments (to the point where we had the Forza Horizon 3 at 4K30 on a GTX 970 using the dynamic/high setting).

Those looking for more examples of scalability from the Series S may not come up because evidence from a couple of hours of play suggests that the only big difference between Series X and Series S comes down to resolution. Both quality and performance modes are included, with the same differences between them: effectively, with the 1080p60 mode, you’re trading a pristine 1080p30 experience for a more “game-like” image, with strategic adjustments in levels of detail, shading quality and, again, consistency in motion due to visible pop-in during denser scenes. In all modes on both Xbox Series consoles, frame rates were perfect across all the content we had available to test.

Ray tracing? Yes, it’s also available in preview. As already announced by Playground Games, RT is only available in the Forza Vista area of ​​the game and only with the game set to quality mode. Basically, you visit the game’s garage where you can see up close the vehicles at their highest level of fidelity. Those who expect Control-style reflexes may be disappointed. In fact, you may not fully understand how RT is deployed until you take a closer look at the image gallery below (and even then, use the full image switcher to see how it works), but essentially, RT beautifies existing reflections , which are already quite impressive. The vehicle detail itself has ray tracing, as opposed to the full reflections of the surrounding environment. yet vehicle’s self-reflections. RT is more functional here then, adding an extra layer of realism. We’d like to see this in-game for quality mode, but the existing reflections still look impressive to the point that many believe they were produced using ray tracing.

The press preview of Forza Horizon 5 provided a lot while leaving the vast majority of the game locked – leaving us hungry for more. So far, what we’ve seen suggests that the Xbox Series versions will be something more than excellent, while the quality and performance modes each shine in their own way. Typically, it’s hard to recommend anything other than 60fps or better, but the sense is that Playground Games has perfected the 30fps quality mode to the point where it’s actually quite different to choose between the two. We’ll be fascinated to see which way players go with this mode – when we put the video together, we actually needed to have a little discussion to decide which mode to use for gameplay footage (we opted for quality mode). But beyond that, have we learned a lot more about how Xbox One is going to get close to the level delivered by Xbox Series consoles? The truth is, the best information we still have on this subject comes from what Forza Horizon 5 creative director Mike Brown told us during E3:.

“While Forza Horizon 5 was built to showcase the capabilities of X|S consoles to deliver the best experiences across a wide range of PCs as well as Xbox One, we’ve invested in a number of scalable technologies, such as dynamic resolution scaling ( DRS), variable drawing distances, and a robust levels of detail (LOD) system,” he said. we have now some insights into how these systems work thanks to the graphics and the differences in modes and performance seen in the Xbox Series code we’ve had to play with – and it’s going to be fascinating to see how far these systems scale even further. Forza Horizon 5 is released on November 5th, and we will do our best to provide the best possible coverage of PC and consoles closer to launch.