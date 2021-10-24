Affair de Neymar, Bruna Biancardi poses next to the mother of the player’s son

Bruna Biancardi, identified as the affair of Neymar Jr., surprised his followers by posing with Carol Dantas, ex and mother of the player’s children, David, in Europe. The influencer returned to Paris last week at the invitation of Neymar and, from there, went to celebrate Carol’s birthday, who turned 28 last Thursday (21).

On Instagram, the two appeared together this Thursday at the house where Carol lives in Barcelona and appeared celebrating the special date among friends.

Last Tuesday, Bianca accompanied the ace to a restaurant there, but continues to keep the romance discreet and avoid posting a photo with him. On Dantas’ birthday, Italo Ferreira, Leo Picon and Jade Picon were also present, also named as the player’s affair.

ENJOYING BARCELONA

jade picon he showed that he is knowing how to make the most of the time he is visiting Europe. The influencer, who is now in Barcelona, ​​Spain, emerged celebrating the 28-year-old anniversary of the influencer Carol Dantas, ex and mother of the son of Neymar, David Lucca, aged 10, at dawn this Thursday, October 21st. Remember that Jade is in the midst of rumors of an affair with the player.

On his Instagram profile, Léo Picon, Jade’s brother, shared a record gathered with the group at the celebration. In addition to them, the entrepreneur Vini Martinez, Carol’s husband, and the surfer italo Ferreira, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, also appeared in the click.

“Everything went well and we arrived on time @candantas 28 years old this wonderful woman! I love you very much, our history and your company, but I want to leave it on record here that you didn’t like me before you met me and today you love me! I saw you in a big transformation, seeing you and @martinezvini since the beginning, going through all the phases of a relationship that only made you grow and I could learn together!”, began Léo in the tribute.

“On our first trips together, as best man at your wedding, witnessing Valentin’s birth, living every Sunday in São Paulo and in these last days in your new life, you can imagine that I like you a little! Vini says that family is not just about blood, and it’s true! For me you are Aunt Carol and Uncle Vini! And it’s always a very forward energy to be with you! That’s why you can always count on Uncle Loção!”, declared Léo Picon.

DENYING AFFAIR WITH SON OF FAUSTÃO

New love? After the controversial end of jade picon and João Guilherme, which even involved the name of Neymar Jr, the influencer has been involved in other rumors about relationships. This time with the namesake of his ex: João Guilherme Silva, son of Faustão, was seen enjoying a luxurious trip with the influencer and her brother, Leo Picon, fueling rumors of a possible romance.

This Monday, October 18, Jade, Leo and João appeared on a millionaire yacht in Ibiza, Spain. The Picons brothers have been traveling around Europe since the end of September. On Instagram, Leo posted a photo in which the three appear together on the boat, in addition to all showing details of the vessel.

However, it was a common photo between João and Jade that left many people believing that the two are in a relationship. The two had dinner together last Sunday, October 17, and shared records of the same dish on social media.

But, to Instagram Gossip, the influencer denied the claims and reinforced that the young man is just her friend. “Jade contacted us through Direct saying she is not staying with @jotagsilva, son of Faustão! They are traveling together, in Ibiza, Spain, but they have a bunch of them, including @leopicon himself! All clear, just friends migos!”, said the profile. On Instagram, Jade didn’t comment on the matter, but left a clue in Stories by posting a photo with the caption: “Only watching fake news”.

Jade and Leo Picon with João Guilherme, son of Faustão (Reproduction/Instagram)

PLAY WITH NEYMAR

Recently, a rumor appeared on the web about a possible affair between jade picon and Neymar. And doesn’t it look like it’s happening? This Tuesday, September 28, Paris Saint-Germain, the star’s team, faced Manchester City.

The game took place in Paris, France, and guess who was following it all up close? That’s right, the digital influencer.

On her Instagram Stories, Jade shared a photo of her appearing at the stadium following the game and even putting on an emoji with the French flag.

Do you ship the couple?

JADE PICON PRONOUNCES ABOUT THE TREAT BETWEEN JOÃO GUILHERME AND NEYMAR

The knitting around a possible affair between Neymar and Jade Picon, commented by João Guilherme, ex of the model, popcorn as one of the main gossips of the famous. Jade finally spoke in her Stories on the subject.

The paulistana began by saying that she received more than eight thousand messages after having her number leaked by her ex and stressed that she does not like to have her name involved in controversies.

“Today is going to be a very special day for me, I came traveling to do my brand’s new campaign and I didn’t want to let any misunderstandings spoil my day in any way I couldn’t show you here,” he said. Is it over there.

“I’m not the type of person you see getting into controversy, who comes here to recant, leak number, conversation print. If I were that kind of person, this situation for me would be the easiest one ever. Want print? Take it, but I’m not because I prefer to preserve it”, he stated.

