After her husband suffocates, Tamar marries her brother-in-law.

In Genesis, Tamar (Juliana Xavier) will witness the death of Er (Tiago Marques), who will be suffocated in divine punishment for his violence and will leave his wife before he even has heirs. Judá (Thiago Rodrigues), then, will decide to marry her to Onã (Caio Vegatti) in the expectation of gaining descendants in Record’s biblical soap opera.

Juliana Xavier’s character will be mistreated by her first husband since her wedding night. Possessed for having married by force, Muriel’s eldest son (Rhaisa Batista) will beat the girl and even run away at night to find a prostitute. He will be killed by God (Flávio Galvão) for not having valued the one chosen by the almighty to continue the lineage that one day will originate Jesus (Dudu Azevedo).

Widowed and childless, Tamar will be forced to accept Onan, her brother-in-law, as her new husband. José’s brother (Juliano Laham) will ask the new couple to have a child.

“It’s important for me, and for Muriel too, to have a descendant of our son. But if you want to wait a little longer, we’ll wait,” the family patriarch will say in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

The woman, who was abused and assaulted by her first husband during sexual intercourse, will be surprised when she goes to bed with Onan. The boy who begged to have Tamar’s hand in Er’s place will be affectionate and prove he has nothing to do with the bastard. “I’m not my brother,” he will say.

Caio Vegatti as Onan of Genesis

Chapter summary

Monday, 10/25 (Chapter 200)

Judah notices Reuben’s presence. Sheshi is surprised to find his son again. Israel suffers from the lack of the child. Joseph is disappointed in Adurrá, who is threatened by the pharaoh.

Tuesday, 10/26 (Chapter 201)

Teruel flees the palace. Adurrá enter a river full of crocodiles. Abumani threatens Teruel.

Wednesday, 10/27 (Chapter 202)

Kaires has two unexpected encounters in town. Sheshi begs Kamesha’s forgiveness. Joseph has an impasse with Asenate. Neferiades tries to survive on the streets. Joseph receives exciting news.

Thursday, 10/28 (Chapter 203)

Sheshi says goodbye to his son. Adurrá is pursued. Merianat teases Kamesha while she has a big surprise. Judah has an impasse with Er.

Friday, 10/29 (Chapter 204)

Herit has a sad surprise. Judah suffers a lot from the attitude taken. Asenath gives Joseph good news. The climate is heavy between Judah and Onan. Hira announces a tragedy.

Genesis chapters are provided by Record and are subject to change without notice

