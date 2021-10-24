After the end of the engagement, Hugo Souza, Flamengo’s goalkeeper, queues for a walk and shares a romantic request for a relationship

Flamengo goalkeeper Hugo Souza is no longer in the singles team. The handsome man walked the line and shared with his followers the dating request he made to the medical student, Evelyn Gomides. With heart balloons and a declaration of love in the text.

“Everything in our life is based on only one thing, this thing is called PURPOSE, it is for each one of us, GOD has a purpose prepared to be lived. And for every PURPOSE there is a PROCESS. PURPOSE is a decision of GOD, but the PROCESS to reach it is made by our choices, we define how we will live the process until we reach the purpose, sometimes by our decisions, we postpone living it, and that’s exactly how it happened to us. Evelyn we have a beautiful history together, we met teenagers, very immature, we became friends, boyfriends and there came a time when we decided to separate, but even apart, we were always present in each other’s lives in some way, whether with our families , mutual friends, among others, but admiration, respect and affection have always existed”, wrote the goalkeeper, sharing a little of the history of the now new couple.

Hugo Souza, from Flamengo, and his new girlfriend, whom he met in his teens Photo: rep/ instagram

“We live many things ‘away’ from each other, we hit, miss, lose, win and grow, and today we are here again, with the same essence of those in love teenagers who went back there, but no longer with the same mentality. Today more mature, a little more experienced, among many mistakes and successes that she and I had in this period of our lives, we understand that we can no longer choose to live in the PROCESS, and start living the PURPOSE”, he explained.

Hugo prepared a surprise for his teenage ex-girlfriend, filling a room with hearts, rose petals and the phrase “Date with me?”: “My love, I want to thank you for believing in me, for believing in my ministry , for believing in my devotion to God, for believing in my character, which at times during this period was flawed, and mainly, for believing in us, in our history and in our purpose, I thank God for having you again, I ask for May he bless us and be the center of our lives, today I find myself in his embrace, and it is in your embrace that I feel at home! I LOVE YOU”, declared the romantic goalkeeper.

Hugo was engaged to Nathássia Brito until April this year, when she ended the relationship for the second time after learning that he had participated in a clandestine party with other Flamengo players.

