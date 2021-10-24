After the end of the tankers’ strike, normalized movement in BH posts – Economy

After the announcement of a truce by the tankers, the gas stations returned to normal in Belo Horizonte. The report of State of Minas he toured several posts in the capital, noting that there were no lines as the day before.

The Zeppelin gas station, Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, in Bairro Padre Eustquio, was empty. The day before, the demand was so great that the fuel had run out.

Queues did not form at the Pica Pau gas station this Saturday, as they did last Friday (photo: Jair Amara/IN/DA PRESS)

At the Quick gas station, on Rua Coronel Benjamim, this Friday’s scene (10/22), with huge queues, was not repeated on Saturday morning. Whoever went to the place was served quickly, without waiting for the day before.

The same occurred at Posto Pica-Pau, on Avenida do Ccontorno. Whoever went to the place today did not have to wait in line as they did yesterday.

The tankers’ strike is suspended in Minas. The announcement was made, on Friday afternoon, by the president of Sindtanque-MG, Irani Gomes. However, despite the truce, the tankers stated that they are still “awaiting a position from the Government of Minas”.

The service was fast, this Saturday morning, at Posto Quik (photo: Jair Amara/IN/DA PRESS)

The strike began at midnight on Thursday (10/21) . The category announced a general strike announced by drivers for November 1st against increases in fuel prices and the levy of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS).

According to the president of Sindtanque-MG, around 800 trucks were stopped in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, with no road interdiction.