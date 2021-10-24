Against Goiás, Botafogo can equal more streak without conceding goals in the season | firefight

From the merits of Enderson Moreira in this spell at Botafogo, improving the defensive system is among the main ones. Since the arrival of the coach, they have conceded nine goals in 19 games. Against Goiás, next Tuesday, Bota can tie the best defense sequence of the season and stay four straight games without being leaked for the third time this year.

Unharmed in the last three matches, Botafogo de Enderson Moreira has the possibility of reaching that mark for the second time with the current coach. Before, Marcelo Chamusca also scored this sequence, but at the beginning of the season, against weaker opponents.

Kanu and Carli have not conceded goals in the last three games

In Serie B, the team started games with zero defense against Confiança, CSA, Vasco and Ponte Preta, right in Enderson’s first games. The coach improved the defensive system at the beginning of the work, but saw the rearguard skidding in the following rounds. The rotation of defenders did not help, with injuries and suspensions.

Now, the defense of Bota returns to match as the team tries the final run to gain access. Much due to the fit between Joel Carli and Kanu, not only starters but captains of the team. Together, they played eight rounds of this Serie B, and the team conceded goals in just one of them, against Vila Nova. There are seven victories and a draw with this duo of defense on the field.

Deputy leader, Botafogo has the best attack in Serie B

To reach the mark and also continue the run in Serie B, Bota will have to overcome one of the weaknesses of this campaign, the performance away from home. The team is the best host of the championship and can guarantee access in advance if they score further away from Rio de Janeiro. The next round will be a test by fire, against Goiás, a direct opponent for the G-4.

The match is scheduled for 9:30 pm on Tuesday, in Serrinha, for the 32nd round. With 55 points, Botafogo is five ahead of CRB, which is fifth. The team from Rio wants to win to follow the hunt for leader Coritiba, who totals 57.

