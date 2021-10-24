Albanian prefers jail in Italy to house arrest with family – News

An Albanian under house arrest in Italy appeared at a police station and asked to be detained in jail, claiming that life at home with his wife is unbearable, police said on Sunday (24).

The 30-year-old man, who lives in Guidonia Montecelio, a town close to Rome, “no longer had any way of dealing with forced living with his wife,” says a statement from the “carabinieri” in Tívoli, a neighboring city.

“Exasperated with the situation, he preferred to ‘run away’ and presented himself spontaneously to the police to ask for the sentence to be carried out behind bars,” the note adds.

The man had been under house arrest for several months for drug-related crimes and should remain in this situation for a few more years, Tivoli police officer Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante told AFP.

“He lived at home with his wife and family. Things weren’t going well,” he added. “He said: ‘listen, my home life has turned to hell, I can’t do it anymore, I’d rather go to prison.”

And he achieved the goal, as he was immediately arrested for violating house arrest and the judicial authorities ordered his transfer to a penitentiary.