Alec Baldwin did not know which accident weapon was loaded, police conclude; know details

This Friday (22), a police document from Santa Fe, New Mexico, revealed that Alec Baldwin received the gun, which caused the tragic accident on the film set of the movie “Rust”, from an assistant. Neither the employee nor the actor knew that the equipment was loaded. The case culminated in the death of 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

The report, released by The Hollywood Reporter, concluded that the assistant director assured that the weapon was safe for use. However, the weapons were loaded, and when the star pulled the trigger, he ended up hitting and killing Halyna. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind the girl, was also injured.

Santa Fe County officials obtained a warrant to investigate the scene where the shooting took place. The uniform worn by Baldwin in the footage, which was stained with blood, was recorded as evidence, as was the weapon that caused the fatal accident, other weapons and ammunition, and any footage that exists.

According to the report, the gun was one of three that production gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez prepared in a cart off-stage. Assistant Director Dave Halls then took the equipment and took it to Alec, both unaware of the bullets. Mamie Mitchell, the film’s script supervisor, said she was close to Hutchins when the shooting took place.

“I ran, called 911, and said, ‘Bring everyone in, send everyone.’ This woman was gone early in her career. She was an extraordinary, rare, very rare woman“he declared. Mitchell said she and other team members organized a memorial for Halyna on Friday.

understand the case

One person died and another was injured after an accident that occurred on Thursday (21), on the filming set of “Rust” – Western starring Alec Baldwin, shot in New Mexico, USA. “Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Rancho Bonanza Creek when a 911 call reported a shooting on the Western ‘Rust’ movie set. The office confirms that the two individuals shot on set were director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, who were shot when a scenographic gun was fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin.”, says the note sent by the local police.

According to authorities, Halyna Hutchins was even taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital in Albuquerque, but she did not resist her injuries. Joel Souza, in turn, was transported by ambulance to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he remained until this Friday morning (22), to receive treatment after being hit in the shoulder by the gunshot.

Confirmation that the director was discharged came from actress and “Rust” cast member Frances Fischer, who responded to a tweet by Patricia Arquette lamenting the tragedy. “My feelings to the family of Halyna Hutchins. What a devastating loss. I send good energy to Joel Souza. I’m sure they’re all in pieces. Alec Baldwin fired a scenographic gun that killed the director and injured the director”, she wrote. “Director Joel Souza told me that he has already left the hospital”, warned Fischer.

The production of the feature was stopped. According to Deadline, Baldwin even testified yesterday and was released. People magazine released an image in which the actor appears “upset and in tears” on set while talking on the phone. A spokesperson for the artist also briefly commented on the episode. “There was an accident involving a misfire of a scenographic weapon”, told the publication.

“Rust” is a wild west movie starring and produced by Alec, who also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”). Baldwin plays the character that gives the production its name, set in 1880’s Kansas. Rust is the outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental murder.

This Friday (22), the actor spoke publicly for the first time. On his Twitter, the actor lamented and said he was “shocked” by what happened, which culminated in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and left 48-year-old director Joel Souza injured. Alec was the one who handled the scenographic weapon at the time of shooting.

“There are no words to translate my shock and sadness over this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.“, wrote the actor.

“I am in contact with your husband, offering my support for him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna“, concluded the statement.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021