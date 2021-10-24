‘Alec Baldwin’s Not Faulty’ Says Director of Photography’s Father Killed While Recording | Movie theater

the father of Halyna Hutchins , director of photography who died after being shot inside a movie set, said on Sunday (24) that she does not blame Alec Baldwin for the accident.

The actor fired a gun, not knowing it was loaded, and hit the Ukrainian-born filmmaker and the film’s director, Joel Souza, who is not in danger of his life.

“Alec Baldwin is not to blame, the responsibility for the props team, who take care of the weapons, is responsible,” said Anatoly Androsovych in an interview with British newspaper “The Sun”.

Upon publication, Anatoly stated that the actor has been in constant contact with Halyna’s family. The Ukrainian tries to get to the United States to say goodbye to his daughter and be with his grandson.

“The boy was very affected, he is lost without his mother”, said the grandfather.

Hundreds of Americans gathered Saturday night (23) to pay tribute to the dead director during a shoot of Alec Baldwin’s film.

Vigil in honor of Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

The filmmaker was remembered at a candlelit vigil in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, where the film was shot.

The tribute, organized by Grêmio Internacional de Cinegrafistas, also had tones of protest for the safety in the work environment.

Vigil in honor of Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 23, 2021 — Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

“She deserved a safe space,” read one of the posters brought to the vigil. “SOS Security on sets!”

Filming of the film “Rust” was even interrupted hours before Halyna’s death after a previous gun accident caused part of the camera crew to resign.

Film director Joel Souza in archival photo — Photo Courtesy Phillip Caruso for Reuters

the film director Joel Souza he called himself “ravaged by loss” when commenting on the death of colleague Halyna Hutchins on the set of his latest movie, “Rust.”

The director of photography died and Souza was injured by accidental fire from a gun used by actor Alec Baldwin.

In a written statement to the US website Deadline, Souza recalled Halyna as a “good, vibrant and incredibly talented person”.

“I am devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna,” said the director. “My thoughts are with your family at this difficult time.”

Halyna Hutchins: who was director killed by Alec Baldwin on set

He also thanked the “community of filmmakers”, the residents of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the accident occurred, and the “strangers” who sent messages of recovery.

Souza was taken to hospital after being hit in the shoulder, but was discharged on Friday (22), according to the portal.

Alec Baldwin behind the scenes of 'Rust' recording — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/alecbaldwininsta

Alec Baldwin said the death was “a tragic accident”. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to resolve how this tragedy occurred,” he wrote on Twitter.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague,” commented Baldwin.

“I’m in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.”

film about accidental death

“Rust” is an Wild West movie starring and produced by Baldwin (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect”) which also stars Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) and Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”).

Baldwin plays the character that gives the film its name, which takes place in Kansas in 1880 and tells the story of a boy and grandfather on the run after a charge of accidental death.

