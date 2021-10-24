Alec Baldwin’s shooting investigation focuses on gun custody

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired the gun that killed the director of photography Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

The police investigation into the fatal shooting with a scenographic weapon used by Alec Baldwin during filming he focuses on the specialist in charge of the armaments and the assistant director who handed the pistol to the American actor.

The Ukrainian director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot in the chest and died shortly after Thursday’s incident in the US state of New Mexico, as the film’s director Rust, Joel Souza, 48, who was after her, was injured, was hospitalized and has already been discharged.

Police questioned Baldwin, who cooperated voluntarily, but brought no charges against the actor.

The weapon, which was not supposed to be loaded, was loaded with live ammunition, according to a court document filed by the sheriff’s office to obtain a search warrant, local media reported.

The document states that the assistant director Dave Halls, identified as the man who handed the gun to Baldwin, yelled “cold gun” at the time. This is the term used in the industry to indicate that the weapon only had blank bullets.

Police focus on the exact sequence of events that allowed live ammunition to enter the set. Rust, a “western” set in the 19th century.

Emergency call

THE telephone call to the emergency number 911, taken immediately after the shot, demonstrates the shock and anger on set.

“We have two people who were accidentally shot from a scenographic gun; we need help right away,” says the person who made the call.

“Was it loaded with a real bullet?” asks the operator. “No… I can’t say,” the person replies. “And this (expletive) AD (assistant director) who yelled at me at lunch… this (expletive) – he should check the guns, he’s responsible for what happens on set.”

Baldwin said on Friday night that he was heartbroken and cooperating fully with the investigation into “how this tragedy happened.”

He retweeted a text from the specialized magazine Variety with the headline “Alec Baldwin was informed that the scenographic weapon was safe before the fatal shot, according to court document”.

The pistol used, and two others, were provided by the film’s weapons master, identified as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, daughter of Thell Reed, a gunsmith for many years in the film industry.

In a podcast in September, young Gutiérrez-Reed said she was apprehensive about taking over as head armorer for the first time in the previous film she worked on, The Old Way.

“I was very nervous at first and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready,” she said on the Voices of the West podcast, before adding, “But when working, everything went really well.”