Almighty in Secret Truths 2, Portuguese actress made a film with Bruce Willis · TV News

Almighty in Secret Truths 2, Maria de Medeiros accumulates successful features in her curriculum such as Henry and June, by Philip Kaufman, and Pulp Fiction, by Quentin Tarantino, in which she starred alongside Bruce Willis and John Travolta.

The Portuguese actress makes her debut in soap operas as the villain in the Angel saga (Camila Queiroz). She is the new owner of Fanny’s (Marieta Severo) modeling agency. According to the actress, the character has deep layers and is not what it appears to be.

“When she’s sweet, there’s a hardness in her. When she’s hard, there’s a wound in her, a fragility, a mystery. There are times when her behavior is harmful, tragic, others when she’s supportive, generous, full of joy. Everything this is in the text of Walcyr (Harman), all these nuances, these surprising behaviors”, he says, in an interview with Gshow.

In the continuation of the novel from the book rosa, Blanche has a relationship with Joseph (Ícaro Silva) and also falls in love with Ariel (Sergio Guizé), who is married to Laila (Erika Januza). Driven by desire, the businesswoman accepts the model in her catalog and does everything for the young woman to end her health by influencing her to take medication to lose weight.

Mauritius noble/globe

Erika Januza and Maria de Medeiros

Maria seems excited about the project in the national audiovisual and praises the cast of Globoplay’s serials. “I’ve always admired Brazilian actors a lot, it’s fun and stimulating to work with this super cast”, he explains.

Before Verdades Secretas 2, the artist had already worked in Brazil. In 2018, he directed the film Aos Nosso Filhos, in Rio de Janeiro. This is the first time, however, that Maria de Medeiros has made a novel and that is why she cites the differences. “It’s been fantastic. It’s a challenge to work with much shorter times than in cinema. However, both directors, technicians and actors have a great artistic demand”, he compares.