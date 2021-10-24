Already? Flamengo fans ask for Renato Gaúcho’s head

This Saturday, in a derby against Fluminense, Flamengo was defeated by 3-1, this being one of the biggest defeats of coach Renato Gaúcho in charge of the Rio team.

The former Grêmio coach accepted the challenge of coaching Flamengo after Rogério Ceni left, in the middle of the season. However, it has not been enchanting the fans of the Rio de Janeiro team.

Renato Gaúcho’s situation at Flamengo is not easy

Flamengo fans started to complain a lot about Renato Gaúcho’s choices and way of working. With a lot of insistence on technically questionable players and difficulties against retranqueiro teams, the flamenguistas remember the difficulties that Renato had in the final stretch of his passage in the guild.

Little focus on the Brasileirão: He gives much more importance to the Cups than to running points competition. After the defeat by Fluminense, Renato made it clear that he prefers other competitions: “Whoever wants everything, has nothing”. Of course, this annoyed the fans.

Stubbornness with some players: Gremistas know very well the insistence of Renato Gaucho with some questionable players. The current athlete is Renê, a Flamengo player who is often used in place of Filipe Luiz, however, he is frequently questioned about his football.

It does not admit that weaknesses: Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho remembers the Grêmio team in some moments. The team from Rio has many difficulties in facing rebarred teams, betting on a crossed ball in the area as an alternative to reaching the goal.

At the press conference, Renato Gaúcho blamed everyone, such as the players called up for the Seleção, excessive games, etc. In addition, Renato spoke again about other clubs as a way to reduce the pressure on his work at the Flamengo.

With the team’s bad time, Flamengo fans are already asking for Renato Gaúcho to leave. If it were up to the fans, he would leave even before the Libertadores decision, when Flamengo will face Palmeiras in the final of the competition.

