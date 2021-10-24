American actor generates controversy when drinking breast milk; consumption is bad? – 10/24/2021

Actor KJ Apa, who brings the character Archie Andrews to life in the series “Riverdale”, caught the attention of his fans on Instagram by sharing a video of him drinking breast milk. He is the father of Sasha, one month old, the result of his relationship with French model Clara Berry.

In the video, posted on his Instagram, the actor appears opening a bottle and mixing the liquid with his coffee. “My wife is a milk machine and I love it,” he wrote in the caption.

Clara Berry, to whom the actor is married, commented on the post: “Happy to feed my family.” Also in the comments, some fans were surprised by the actor’s attitude.

Can adults drink breast milk?

The consumption of breast milk by adults is not new: there are reports on the internet of people who, believing in the liquid’s properties, switch from whey protein to it to gain more muscle and improve immunity.

According to Edvânia Soares, specialist in clinical and sports nutrition at Estima Nutrição, ingesting breast milk does not cause any harm to health. “It actually has more nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, and can bring health benefits,” he explains. Furthermore, it is an important source of casein, which favors muscle gain.

That said, the specialist reinforces, however, that consumption by adults is not recommended.. “Breast milk is made for the consumption of babies, who need this food to develop well and still be protected, since the liquid strengthens the immune system”, he says.

She also points out that milk samples acquired over the internet — a trade that is prohibited by current Brazilian legislation — can bring more risks than benefits, since the food has a high potential for contamination. “We don’t know the origin or how it was stored,” he explains. “Milk can be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria that cause food poisoning,” she warns.

milk banks

With difficulties in breastfeeding, some women also turn to the internet in search of breast milk donations to offer to their children. The practice is not recommended by the Ministry of Health, which prohibits so-called “cross-breastfeeding” — when a mother offers her milk to a newborn that is not her own.

The recommendation is that, if unable to breastfeed, the woman seek help from a reference hospital’s milk bank. There, she can be guided both on the correct way to breastfeed and stimulate her own milk production, as well as getting, if necessary, another person’s breast milk to offer to the baby. In this case, the liquid has already gone through a process of selection, classification and pasteurization, in addition to being stored properly, being safe to offer to babies.