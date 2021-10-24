Anitta participates in global sustainability celebration with Barack Obama | famous

There are no more limits for Anitta! Poderosa, who is investing heavily in her international career, took another important step this Saturday, 23/10. She participated in the same event as the former US president barack obama. The pinnacle! 👀👏
Meiga e Abusada sang “Girl From Rio” at the global celebration “Dear Earth”, promoted by YouTube Originals, with world leaders and artists, focused on sustainability.
Anitta voiced her voice in ‘Girl From Rio’ — Photo: Playback/YouTube Originals
“Being a girl from Rio, I grew up with the mighty Amazon in my backyard. [tamanho] of her power and beauty and how much she does to care for and protect us. Nature has always taken care of us. It’s time we did the same. So let’s go! This one is for you, Rio,” declared the singer, who was looking gorgeous in a white dress and black beret.
Anitta participated in a global event on sustainability — Photo: Reproduction
Also participating were big stars like Billie Eilish, the group BLACKPINK, Jaden Smith and more.
The BLACKPINK group also spoke — Photo: Reproduction
The Brazilian woman’s visit to the United States has been meteoric. Less than 10 days after the release of the new single “Faking Love”, the feat with rapper Saweetie already registers a growth of more than 1000% in audience, having the biggest jump of the ranking. IT’S hit who speaks? The song entered the Top 50 of American pop radio today. It does not stop there!
Fakinglove cover: new single by Anitta and Saweetie — Photo: Publicity
Best Brazilian Artist Category!
Anitta in click behind the scenes of her clip — Photo: Publicity
