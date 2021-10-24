Apps to pay boleto with credit card: see five options | digital banks

Paying billet by credit card is a procedure that can be done using Android and iPhone (iOS) applications. The feature is useful for users who don’t have enough balance to make all of the month’s payments. In addition, the modality allows you to split the bills. In general, the transaction usually has fees that vary from service to service.

At Nubank, for example, interest changes according to the amount of the bank slip and the number of installments. PicPay has a fixed rate of 3.09% on top of the cash payment amount. The document amount plus the fees is posted on the current card invoice. In the list below, find out about five applications to pay boleto by credit card.

Paying billet using your credit card with the Nubank app is simple. The function is in the “Pay” section, located right on the home screen. The user must choose the option “Pay boleto with credit card” and follow the app’s guidelines, which consist of entering the boleto code, changing the number of installments (if desired) and entering the password to confirm the transaction. It is possible to divide the value up to 12 times.

Nubank does not have a fixed interest rate for the transaction. In tests, the TechAll paid a ticket of R$ 43.54 for R$ 44.82 using the resource. In this case, the interest was 2.99% per month. The addition also had an IOF of R$0.28. It is worth noting that the digital bank is gradually releasing this resource to all account holders.

Another app to pay boleto by credit card is Mercado Pago. The platform charges a fee of 2.99% on the payment amount. The user registers a card in the virtual wallet and, when paying off the bank slip, he can select the option to pay by credit.

To carry out the transaction, the user must tap on “Boletos and tributes”, easily located on the app’s home screen. Then, you need to add the bank slip code, register the credit card you want to use to make the payment and confirm the transaction. It is also possible to pay the amount paid in installments, but with the addition of interest.

The PagBank application allows the user to register a credit card from fintech itself or from any other bank to make payments in cash or in installments in up to 12 installments. For this, the user can register their card in the app. In “Pay Bills”, select the option to pay by credit card and select and the number of installments.

The fee charged for operating the service is 2.89% of the payment amount. If the user pays, for example, a bill of R$100, R$2.89 will be added to the credit card bill. The payment in installments generates an extra fee of 2.99%.

PicPay is another application option for those who want to pay slips with a credit card. Transactions can be carried out using the PicPay Card or a credit card from any bank, which must be registered in the virtual wallet. The interest rate charged for the transaction is 3.09% on the amount of the ticket. If the user is interested in paying in installments, a rate of 3.69% is added to each installment.

The application also offers the possibility of paying the bank slip by mixing two methods: using a little of the balance in the account and the rest by credit card. Thus, fees are only applied on top of the amount that was paid using the card’s limit. The transaction is done in the “Pay Account” section of the PicPay app. The user must follow the on-screen instructions to perform the operation. Just enter the bank slip code or scan it and choose the “Credit Card” payment method.

In addition to making recharges, the RecargaPay application is a virtual wallet. The platform allows the user to register a credit card and pay bills for electricity bills, college tuition, among other documents, with up to 12 installments. A differential of the service is that users can pay up to R$300 in consumer bills using a zero rate credit card. It is worth noting that the absence of fees is valid for cash payments.

Above this amount, 2.99% of the document’s value is charged. Prime+ subscribers can make payments of R$1,500 free of charge. When exceeding this limit, the service cost of 2.99% is charged on the value of the ticket. Transactions are made in the “Accounts and Boletos” section of the app. The user must select the card option and proceed with the payment.

