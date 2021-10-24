Archaeologists discover more than 1,000-year-old remains of 29 people in Peru; see PHOTOS | World

A team of archaeologists in northern Peru has discovered the remains of 29 people, including three children, who could help experts rewrite the history of the Wari civilization, before the Incas.
The 1,000-year-old skeletons were found at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucala, an ancient ceremonial center in the coastal region of Lambayeque, 750 kilometers north of Lima.
The burials of the three children and a teenager in front of the temple are evidence that they were human sacrifices from the Wari culture, said Edgar Bracamonte, leader of the group of scientists.
This is the first time a discovery linked to the Wari civilization has been made so far from its core area of influence.
“These discoveries allow us to rethink the history of the Lambayeque region, especially the links with Wari and Mochica occupations in the area,” said Bracamonte.
Photograph released by the Royal Tombs Museum of Sipán shows the site with the 29 remains found at the archaeological site in Lambayeque, Peru — Photo: AFP
Wari culture flourished in the central Peruvian Andes between the 7th and 13th centuries. The burial site, in the form of the letter ‘D’, was built in the 9th century.
“We found a ceremonial temple with 29 remains, 25 of them from the Mochica era and four from the Wari culture,” said Bracamonte.
The mochica, or moche, culture developed from 100 to 700 AD on the northern coast of Peru.
The 25 mochica remains were found in clay tombs and burial chambers in a temple. The researchers also found pottery shards and the remains of camelids — such as llamas and alpacas — and guinea pigs.
One of the most significant discoveries related to Mochica culture occurred in 2006, when the so-called Dama de Cao, a 5th century mummy, was unearthed, evidence that civilization had female leaders at times.
The discovery of another mummy in 1987, the 3rd century Lord of Sipán, is considered by experts to be one of the most important archaeological discoveries in recent decades, as the main tomb was found intact and untouched by thieves.
