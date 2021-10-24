Armed Forces Capture Dairo ‘Otoniel’ Usuga, Colombia’s Most Wanted Drug Trafficker | World

Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, Colombia’s most wanted drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo, was captured on Saturday (23) during an operation carried out by the country’s armed forces, military and police sources confirmed.

Colombia offered a reward of up to 3 billion pesos (about $800,000) for information about Otoniel’s whereabouts, while the US government offered a $5 million reward for helping to locate him.

After stints as a left-wing guerrilla and then a paramilitary, Otoniel, 50, became the leader of the criminal gang Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan, a group of drug traffickers.

The Clan del Golfo has about 1,200 armed men – mostly former members of far-right paramilitaries – and is present in 10 of Colombia’s 32 provinces.

Colombian authorities launched Operation Agamemnon in 2016 as they worked to encircle Otoniel, killing and capturing dozens of his lieutenants, chasing his finances and forcing him to be constantly on the move, police said.

In 2017, a video was published in which Otoniel announced his intention to submit to justice, but the plan never materialized.

In March, Colombian police and the US Drug Enforcement Agency captured Otoniel’s sister, Nini Johana Usuga, who was extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

In addition to drug trafficking, Clan del Golfo is involved in illegal mining, officials say, while the government accuses the group of threatening and killing community leaders across the country.