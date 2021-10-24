At 41 years old, Samu’s nursing technician dies victim of Covid-19

A nursing technician who worked for the public health system died this Friday (10/22), as a result of Covid-19. The death of Igor Marcelo Miranda dos Santos was confirmed this Saturday (23) by the Department of Health (SES), in a note of regret.

See the secretary’s note of regret:

“The Health Department of the Federal District regrets, with regret, the death of nursing technician Igor Marcelo Miranda dos Santos, which occurred this Friday(22), at the age of 41.

Igor was a civil servant at the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and also worked at the Neurosurgery Unit at Hospital de Base and at the Regulatory Complex of the Federal District. The technician was battling thyroid cancer and ended up contracting Covid-19 during treatment.

The Secretariat recognizes the work and dedication of Igor, who spent the entire year of 2020 at the forefront of fighting the pandemic in the Federal District.

The folder pays condolences to your family, co-workers and friends and may the weather bring comfort to everyone.”