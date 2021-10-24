At 80, Benito de Paula will release new albums

It was in early 2021 that Rodrigo Vellozo told his father, Benito di Paula, that his wife was pregnant with a girl, Aurora. Benito was silent, without reaction, but then he got up and went to the piano. the author of Charlie Brown and Satin Patches created a new song there, the first time, just feeling the emotion of having a new granddaughter. Rodrigo and Benito recorded the song together and, in August, they released Aurora on music streaming services, kicking off Benito’s 80th birthday celebrations on November 28th.

The first of them is the release of an unpublished album, made in partnership with her son. With the title of infallible Zen, the CD brings together 12 tracks of songs never before performed by Benito. Some of them were just kept in a drawer for years, gathering dust, as a tribute from the author of Brazilian woman to singer Nelson Gonçalves – “it didn’t work out for him to record”, Benito tells state. But, of course, there are recent compositions, like Aurora, and even some new partnerships.







Benito de Paula and Rodrigo Vellozo Photo: Bruno Trindade/Disclosure/Estadão

“I kept teasing my father for him to compose, as well as recovering some things he composed and hadn’t recorded yet. I researched all his work. Then we started thinking about this album”, says Rodrigo Vellozo. “These are new songs, old or recent. We also have partnerships with names in contemporary music from São Paulo, his instrumental music on the piano. It’s a panorama of what he did and does, but nowadays.”

on stages

Also in the second half of November, father and son will meet the public again. Benito says that he has hardly left his apartment since the beginning of the pandemic. During the period, he even shaved his hair and beard, which are striking features of his look. Didn’t like it. “People praised it, but it looked like a seven ball,” he jokes in the interview. Now, back with the usual look and with the advance of vaccination, he is safer to return to the stage. But with some changes and less people involved.

In place of the band, two grand pianos. One for him, one for Rodrigo. Not to mention the guitar, which resurfaced in the pandemic, recalling the beginning of Benito’s career, who taught guitar lessons for beginners while performing at night. Despite the changes, no anxiety, but joy. “In these almost two years, we are missing the stage. We need the hug, the applause, the presence of the audience”, says Benito. And what will be on the show? “Whatever my father wants”, summarizes Rodrigo.

It is, clearly, a moment of rediscovery of Benito with himself. Although some things from the past bother him, such as the relationships he had with record labels, he seems happy at this stage when his music unites with his son’s. “We do our work. It’s a simple job within the Brazilian musical context. But we have many values, eternal ones, and we’re not worried about doing complicated things. We don’t even know how to do that,” says Benito, when asked about the expectation regarding the record.

Finally, for next year, more news: Rodrigo and Rômulo Fróes are preparing an album with several artists celebrating Benito, with names like Criolo, Demônios da Garoa and Roberta Sá. Nothing fairer for an artist who has always cherished tribute, like White accordion to Luiz Gonzaga, the exciting States of Tom Jobim, the new music for Nelson Gonçalves or, finally, the songs the way life wants and as the master said, who composed for Ataulfo ​​Alves, which became mandatory at the shows.

The idea, if everything goes as he expects, is to make a double CD together with The Infallible Zen and, thus, to end the celebration of 80 years in 2022 with the news and Benito living up to what he says in the music I’ll Sing, I’ll Sambar: “I will sing, I will sing as long as I live”. Today, the almost octogenarian shows that he still celebrates the career he built over this set of eight decades, but that he also doesn’t stop looking to the future – even now, enjoying his moments with little Aurora.

‘Aurora’ indicates a new career path

the new song Aurora, which opens the works for the commemorations of Benito di Paula’s 80th birthday, shows that the composer of the way life wants and White accordion he is not interested in standing still, just letting time do its part. In the phonographic market since the 1970s, but active since the previous decade at night in Rio, Santos and São Paulo, this is perhaps the moment of greatest transformation in the way he makes music.

Aurora remember very little of what we know about Benito in everything is in its place, Charlie Brown or Satin Patches. Obviously, his voice remains with the same presence – low, differentiated, playing with the notes and wandering through the melody, regardless of what song it is. However, what accompanies the singer’s voice gained a contemporary appearance idealized by Rodrigo Vellozo himself, his son, and by Rômulo Fróes, also responsible for new projects and composer of the exciting Tears in My Smile, recorded by Rodrigo and Benito.

There is a more contained percussion, making use of the sound of the guitar wood. On the strings, at the very beginning of the track, Benito improvises Concert of Aranjuez, by the Spanish Joaquín Rodrigo, showing his skill with the ropes. In the background, throughout the song, well fitted woodwinds, percussion and even synthesizers.

It’s something very different, for example, from what can be seen in Happiness is ours, album by the fluminense from Nova Friburgo released in 2017. The groove called by academics as “samba-joia” disappeared, with romantic touches in a rhythm marked by percussion, determining the song’s groove.

We still don’t know if this new style will last. But the fact is that this reinvention of Benito, while still remaining true to his roots, is good for everyone: for himself, for his fans and for those who are yet to get to know his work.