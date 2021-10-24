At Arena Castelão, Fortaleza beats Athletico-PR and takes the vice-leadership of Brasileirão

after suffering rout for Atlético-MG in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Fortaleza managed to make a comeback this Saturday night, by the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship, in front of Athletico-PR. With Hurricane saving holders for the confrontation against Flamengo, Leão showed its strength at home and defeated the opponent by 3-0, reaching its third straight triumph.

With the result, the team led by Vojvoda reached 48 points, jumping to second place thanks to Flamengo’s defeat by Fluminense, at Maracanã, by 3-1. However, to finish the round in this condition, the team will need a Stumble against Palmeiras, who will play next Monday (25) against Sport. The team led by Valentim, on account of the setback, ended up falling to 11th place with its 34 points.

>LANCE results app! is available in iOS version

Stunning start of Fortaleza



Before the first minute completed, the Fortaleza team tried to attack Athletico-PR, hoping to find their goal. And it did well. At 50 seconds, Lucas Lima initially crossed into the rival area with the ball coming alive causing Pikachu to hit the post. However, on the rebound, the 25 shirt sent a bomb without a chance to goalkeeper Santos.

And the Lion wanted more. Moments later, at 6, Yago Pikachu, after failing in the first attempt, took advantage of his new chance, sending a nice shot to the back of the net, expanding the score at Arena Castelão.

Hurricane runs after the loss



Opening a good advantage, the main team tried to keep the pace strong aiming to surprise again. However, Alberto Valentim’s team, little by little, was trying to keep possession of the ball, managing to create some good moves, such as the ball raised in the area after a free kick, which gave Marcelo Boeck some work in Zé Ivaldo’s header.

But Fortaleza didn’t want to know about being pressured. Thus, until the extras, he started to hammer in search of the third goal, and even losing Pikachu, who ended up being replaced by Lucas Crispim, he still had three good chances to score, the best of which was with the midfielder who had entered the final stretch. of stage, scraping the crossbar of goalkeeper Bento.

Balance at the start of the second half



Without changes by the coaches, the complementary stage started in a more balanced way. Unlike the pressure imposed by Fortaleza, Athletico tried to take more risks, getting the finish with Christian, but the midfielder’s ball ended up passing close to the goal and going to the end line.

Trying to let the clock run, the Lion ended up having the second casualty in the game. And then with Lucas Crispim, who had taken the place of the injured Pikachu, causing Vojvoda to retreat again to his substitutes, this time putting Edinho in his place.

House owners come to the third and close the account



Trying not to allow a reaction on the part of the Paraná team, the Tricolor do Pici managed to find another goal giving more tranquility. At 15 minutes, Robson, after a cross from Lucas Lima, sent a test to swing the opposing net, opening 3 to 0 from the front.

Even suffering the elastic score, Alberto Valentim was not discouraged and made changes in anticipation of a heroic recovery. On the other hand, the Argentine coach was not left behind and also decided to change his tactical scheme, putting names like Wellington Paulista, Depietri, and Daniel Guedes on the field.

After the exchanges, the panorama of the confrontation changed little. Despite a certain insistence, the attackers’ lack of aim, in addition to Marcelo Boeck’s defenses, made the principals hold the result until the refereeing additions, with the right to party in the stands at Arena Castelão.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 3×0 ATHLETICO-PR

Date and time: 10/23/2021, at 7:15 pm (GMT)

​Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (CBF-AL)

Assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque (CBF-AL) and Brígida Cirilo Ferreira (FIFA-AL)

VAR: Vinícius Furlan (CBF-SP)

Yellow Cards: Fernando Cannes, 31’/1ºT; Christian, at 38’/1ºT; Robson, 27’/2°T; Éderson, 31’/2ºT

Goals: Lucas Lima, 50 seconds/1ºT (1-0); Yago Pikachu, 6’/1stT (2-0) and Robson, 15’/2ndT (3-0)

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Yago Pikachu (Lucas Crispim, at 43’/1ºT – Edinho, at 7’/2ºT), Jussa, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Bruno Melo (Wellington Paulista, at 28’/2ºT); Ronald, Éderson and Lucas Lima; David (Depietri, at 28’/2ºT) and Robson (Daniel Guedes, at 28’/2ºT)

(Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda)

ATHLETICO-PR: Benedict; Khellven, José Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Pedrinho (Kleiton, 44’/2nd T); Christian (Nicolás Hernández, at 34’/2ºT), Fernando Canesin and Jader; Carlos Eduardo (Jaderson, at 34’/2ºT), Pedro Rocha and Bissoli.

(Technician: Alberto Valentim)