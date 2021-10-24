At JK’s ‘home’, Rodrigo Pacheco will be launched as a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction



The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, will join the PSD of Minas next Wednesday (27) and there are great possibilities of being launched by the party as a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, for the 2022 elections. at the “JK Memorial”, in Brasília.

400 mayors from Minas Gerais, governors, senators, businessmen and other politicians from all over Brazil are expected at the affiliation event. The organization is being made by the president of the Minas Gerais PSD, Alexandre Silveira. This Saturday (23), the founder and president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, said that Pacheco “just won’t be the party’s candidate (president of the Republic) if he doesn’t want to.”

Kassab’s speech took place at the party’s regional meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the first after the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, assumed the PSD’s state presidency in Rio de Janeiro. Pacheco was acclaimed by the main leaders of the party with the possibility of being a candidate for president.

At the beginning of the event, Paes announced Pacheco as “next president of the Republic” and lawyer Felipe Santa Cruz, national president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), as “next governor of the state of Rio”.

Pacheco talks about being presidential

However, despite the enthusiasm of members of his new party, Pacheco said that “at the right time” he will decide whether he will be a candidate in 2022.

“For my part, due to my conditions, my own limitations as president of the Senate and Congress, we will have a timely reflection on this,” he said. “At the right time, we will make this reflection on 2022”, he concluded.

Pacheco was also dubious about the proposal made by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to readjust Auxílio Brasil, the new name for the Bolsa Família assistance program, with a break in the spending ceiling. He defended the social program, but also fiscal responsibility: “The social program must be implemented, it is necessary to increase the purchasing capacity of those who benefit from Auxílio Brasil, and it is up to the policy and technicians of the Ministry of Economy to find the solution to make this social program within fiscal responsibility, which is inescapable,” he said.

“We have to have fiscal responsibility in Brazil, because it would be very bad to sustain a program on fragile premises, which end up generating inflation and making purchasing power contaminated by inflation. It is a set of values ​​that need to coincide and we need to balance this. This is our role and we will fulfill it,” he told the press.

Before, in a speech to the public, Pacheco repeated that it is necessary “to guarantee a sustainable social program, there is no point in making a social program without support”.

The president of the Congress was the last to speak during the event, which brought together at least 1,500 people in the convention hall of a hotel in Barra da Tijuca and began at 10:20 am. Before him, all PSD politicians who spoke had treated Pacheco as the party’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic.