Atlético-MG star hits the hammer after offering R$27 million from the European club

O Atlético-MG keeps getting ready for the next appointment by Brazilian championship, facing Cuiabá at home next Sunday (24). The team from Minas Gerais needs the victory to maintain the difference of 10 points to the vice-leader Flamengo and to be able to break a fast of titles that has lasted almost fifty years.

O rooster tries to keep the momentum going after beating Fortaleza 4-0 last Wednesday (20), in the first match of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup. The great performance in front of the fans at Mineirão ensured great advantage for the return game next Wednesday (27), forwarding a spot in the competition’s grand final.

European club shows interest in the club’s star

The good season of the Minas Gerais team has already started to draw the attention of clubs on the European continent and the Atlético-MG has been receiving some proposals by stars of the cast. According to information from UOL, the attacker Hulk aroused interest from Trabzonspor (Turkey) and Rooster was approached to open negotiations.

Negotiations did not move forward and the proposal did not encourage the board of directors. rooster. The Turkish club would be willing to pay 4 million euros (approximately R$ 27 million), but the club and the player consider the amount insufficient for a possible contract. The attacker was not even interested in the possibility of earning triple salary in Europe.

Advertising LULA OR BOLSONARO:

WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR

SECOND PRESIDENTIAL TURN?



the ace arrived at Atlético-MG early in the season and quickly gained the support of the crowd, becoming a big idol of the club. The good performances returned to put Hulk as one of the main players in Brazilian football, remembered by Tite in one of the calls for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.