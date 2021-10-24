Attempt at conciliation in MPT ends without agreement and bus strikes in public transport in Greater São Luís | Maranhão

The bus drivers and collectors of Greater São Luís decided to continue the strike, after ending the second conciliation hearing held at the end of the afternoon this Saturday (23) at the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT-MA) without an agreement. Without an agreement, Sunday (24) should continue without buses on the streets of the metropolitan region.

During the morning, the category had already participated in a round of negotiations at the Regional Labor Court of Maranhão (TRT-MA).

The solution to the impasse between businessmen and highways should be discussed, then, over the next week in a collective agreement of the Regional Labor Court (TRT-MA), which will decide whether the category will receive this increase or not, and also will decide the percentage of this adjustment.

After the meetings this Saturday, the Public Ministry of Labor in Maranhão (MPT-MA) informed that there will be a third hearing of collective mediation between bus and public transport sector businessmen, on Monday (25), at 3 pm, at headquarters of the labor ministerial body, in the Calhau district.

In the next mediation, in addition to the unions of employers and employees and representatives of the municipality of São Luís, the State Agency for Urban Mobility (MOB) and the Attorney General of the State of Maranhão (PGE) are expected to be notified at the hearing.

Road workers do not reach an agreement and strike continues in São Luís

According to the Union of Highways, the City, through the Municipal Attorney’s Office, was present at the hearing, but did not propose any measure that could resolve the impasse and definitively end the movement.

In a statement, the Municipal Prosecutor’s Office rejected the Union of Highways and said that “it proposed emergency aid to the public transport system to put an end to the strike movement, which was rejected.” He also added that the “Municipality continues to help with whatever is necessary for public transport to return to normal operation to serve the population of São Luís”.

What road workers claim:

13% salary readjustment;

six hour working day

food ticket in the amount of R$800;

maintenance of the health plan and the inclusion of a dependent;

the granting of day-care assistance for workers with young children.

TRT seeks consensus, but strike continues

Bosses and employees of the transport sector and representatives of Consortia and companies almost reached an agreement in a conciliation hearing led by the president of the Regional Labor Court of the 16th Region (TRT Maranhão), judge José Evandro de Souza.

It was four hours of hearing. It started at 10am and ended around 2pm. At the hearing, the Municipality of São Luís had committed to carry out and complete a study to establish emergency aid for the transport sector, but conditioned the proposal to the end of the strike, which was not accepted since the Union of Road Transport Workers in the State of Maranhão (STTRMA) could not commit since it still needed to convene a general meeting to deliberate on the proposal.

According to the judge, the strike is causing damage to everyone. “Everyone is being harmed. The population, because it has its right to come and go, harmed, companies and workers. The entire economy is losing money. Consensus is the best solution at the moment since we are all looking for a solution”, he said.

SET and the companies had pledged to make a survey of payment capacity, especially regarding tickets and salaries, even today for payment on Monday.

The return would exempt the unions from fines and from blocking accounts during the period in which they were complying with the agreement.

In the absence of an agreement, all previous decisions are maintained, including a daily fine of R$ 50 thousand and blocking of accounts.

On the first day of the strike, the Federal Labor Judge, Francisco José de Carvalho Neto, ordered the immediate return of 90% of the collectives in São Luís.

Francisco José also ordered the sending of official letters to the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry as a result of possible disobedience, and other virtual types of criminal offenses, in case the court decision is not complied with.

The maximum period given by the judge for the return of collectives to the streets was until 23:59 on Thursday (21). From that time onwards, disobedience would already be characterized. Strikers are also subject to a judicial block in the amount of R$50,000 per day.

The judge’s decision came after a request by the City of São Luís against the Union of Road Transport Workers in the State of Maranhão (STTREMA), the Transport Companies Union (SET) and transport and Viação Primor consortia.

In the process, the City Hall claims that the strike was brought to a climax and the city found itself without any provision of public transport service.