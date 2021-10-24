Austria presents proposal to legalize assisted suicide – News

The Austrian government presented this Saturday (23) its proposal to legalize assisted suicide from 2022, in response to a court decision, considering that the current ban violated fundamental rights.

In December 2020, the Constitutional Court ordered the government to lift the current ban on dying aid, which can be punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to a summary of the law proposed by the Ministry of Justice, terminally ill adults who suffer from a permanent and disabling illness can benefit from help to end their days.

Each case will have to be evaluated by two doctors, and one of them will have to be a specialist in palliative medicine.

Doctors will need to determine if the patient is able to make the decision independently.

In addition, a period of at least twelve weeks will have to pass before access to assisted suicide is approved, to ensure that the measure will not be called for as a result of a temporary crisis.

The deadline will be two weeks for patients in the “terminal stage” of an illness.

Euthanasia is legal in Spain, Netherlands and Belgium

These proposals will have to be studied by experts and then presented to Parliament.

If no regulation is put in place before the end of the year, the current ban on dying aid will automatically lapse and the practice will become unregulated.

In Europe, euthanasia is legal in Spain, Holland and Belgium, but traditionally Catholic countries such as Ireland and Poland oppose it.