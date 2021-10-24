Auxílio Brasil is a setback that erodes social protection network – 10/23/2021 – Illustrious

[resumo] The researcher argues that Auxílio Brasil, a cash transfer program proposed by the Bolsonaro government, is a step backwards that disrupts the social protection network articulated by Bolsa Família in recent years, since it moralizes the debate on inequality, legitimizing the idea that impoverished workers are responsible for poverty, while exempting government policies from the current situation

On August 9, 2021, Provisional Measure (MP) 1,061 instituted the Auxílio Brasil Program and announced the end of the Bolsa Família Program.

The implications linked to this fact are not limited to the staggering experiments surrounding the value of transferring money to families assisted by the new program. With the objective of reducing the social cost, Auxílio Brasil is the synthesis of the efforts for the collapse of the Brazilian social protection network.

Based on the actions of the Unified Social Assistance System (Suas), the social protection network, which had been systematically paralyzed, now reaches the breaking point.

There are countless examples of efforts undertaken since the beginning of 2019 to make this possible – the most symbolic are the dismantling of the National Council for Food and Nutritional Security (CONSEA), the disincentive of food production programs by family farming, the dismantling the management councils of social programs and the complete dismantling of the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico).

With Auxílio Brasil, this materializes to the extent that the programs and advice mentioned above were transformed into mere technical instruments for the management and inspection of the assisted families. The chain of actions that articulate social public policies was broken and the State’s responsibility was transferred to “encouraging individual effort”, as provided for in article 1 of the MP.

To sum up the discussion of social programs to the money that will be transferred to the families of workers is to forget that Brazil’s departure from the Hunger Map in 2014 and the existence of some expectation of social mobility were only possible through the articulation of programs that supported the Brazilian social protection network, in a way related to consistent social policies, such as the appreciation of the minimum wage and the creation of formal jobs.

The warning is clear: the country’s return to the Map of Hunger is related to the collapse of the social protection network and the reduction of social policies. There is not enough “individual effort” amid unemployment, famine and poverty systematically caused by political-economic choices that undermine access to social rights.

Bolsa Família only achieved the success widely known to all of us because it was articulated with a series of actions that supported it in the objective of alleviating poverty and extreme poverty. The turn that Auxílio Brasil represents for the social horizon of now and in the coming years is abrupt and violent.

The results are already evident in the lines that make up the “bone mining” at the doors of supermarkets and butchers, in the increase in thefts and evictions of entire families of workers, thrown to live on the streets.

Amid this scenario, Auxílio Brasil evokes the idea of ​​promoting “citizen emancipation” – evidently an empty idea, without practical support, because it relies on the path of individual actions as an expression of self-responsibility for low incomes, intuiting the understanding of that poverty is independent of government policy actions and choices.

Auxílio Brasil is a setback in all senses, as it (re)moralizes the discussion on poverty, reducing it to a dimension of life in society that appears individualized, and brings back to the public scene of social assistance actions the possibility of indirect transfer of income, which means the return of “vouchers” programs for gas, milk and basic food baskets.

The answer to the question of who the return of the vouchers will benefit is still open, but to get a glimpse of its effects, just remember that this was a common practice in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, always connected to diversion scandals. of funds and lack of quality control of the distributed items.

The centralized management of Bolsa Família sought to combat these problems, assigning specific functions and goals to States and municipalities so that conditional cash transfers could occur.

In Auxílio Brasil, the conditionalities related to health and education, previously existing in Bolsa Família as a gateway to these social rights, now serve the purpose of immediately punishing the assisted families.

In Bolsa Família, factors such as school attendance of children and adolescents, vaccination and nutritional monitoring by the SUS were conditions for receiving the benefit.

If the family failed to comply with some of these conditions, there was the possibility of monitoring through social assistance services, which sought to understand the causes of non-compliance and avoid punitive disconnections from the program.

Auxílio Brasil, on the other hand, seems to be a worse version, as it disregards the integration of social assistance actions to promote some kind of horizon of citizenship, in such a way that the monitoring of families seems uncertain in the new program.

Another novelty presented by Auxílio Brasil regarding this new conditionalities format: the beneficiary who participates in a financial education course may request a payroll loan of up to 30% of the amount received, with a direct discount on the payment of benefits.

There are, however, uncertainties about this point. There are no predictions about how, by whom, or where this type of course would be offered, which would make the very possibility of assignment unfeasible.

Added to this is another element that is a little more imperceptible, but that damages the way we interpret poverty: a certain moral perception that impoverished individuals experience this material condition because they do not know how to manage their meager household budgets.

The underlying idea is that impoverished workers will be able to get out of poverty if they are educated about finances, disregarding the country’s economic and political situation in maintaining the current situation. In short, in Auxílio Brasil the conditionalities are emptied of their social content and purpose.

​One cannot forget also the importance of the provision of consignment in defining the benefit amount. There is an element of removing the autonomy of families in the use of money that reverses the purpose of accessing the banking network, which was also largely benefited by the Bolsa Família monetization process.

The veneer of fiscal responsibility attributed to the lack of definition of the value of the benefit linked to the spending ceiling distorts the fact that the ceiling itself does not allow for the expansion of the program.

This is a terrain that has been prepared since the first cuts mediated by “fine combs” in beneficiaries, still in 2016. The trick is that closing Bolsa Família is also an opportunity to achieve the reduction of the “social cost”, putting in its place a program that is stuck in quicksand.

It is not just government irresponsibility, but a project for a restricted and financialized society, at the cost of unemployment, poverty and hunger. There is a certain consensus around the understanding that the success of Bolsa Família came from the fact that it caused the conciliation between irreconcilable interests: those of impoverished workers and those of the dominant economic sectors.

In this process, however, there was no change in the ways in which we understand, as a society, the factors that generate poverty. We advance socially, but without discussing the mechanisms that allow unemployment, poverty and hunger to advance underground.

Auxílio Brasil is stuck in this gap. More than a dispute over the amount of money to be transferred to families, this program drives the breaking of the social agreement that existed until at least 2016, which interpreted poverty as a political and collective issue. With Auxílio Brasil, the understanding that self-responsibility for poverty is the way out, when it is not, is promoted and legitimized.

Let us call the acts by the names they were given: Auxílio Brasil is not a “new Bolsa Família”. In reality, it could not be further from the objectives of this program that had established a bridge for our passage over the Brazilian social abyss.

The name of the new program is Auxílio Brasil — and it is responsible for dismantling the social safety net and burning that bridge.