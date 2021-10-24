Awaited in Brazil, Kia Sonet arrives on the Uruguayan market

The Kia Sonet arrived on the Uruguayan market, where it arrives in two versions and part of US$ 26,490, which is equivalent to a high R$ 149.9 thousand. Awaited in Brazil, the compact SUV is smaller than the Stonic, which arrives on the Brazilian market next month at a price of R$149,990.

Offered in the neighboring market in the LX Plus version, the Sonet has a five-speed manual transmission option or CVT (IVT at Kia) with six simulated gears, being equipped with a Smartstream-G 1.5 16V engine with 115 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 14.7 kgfm at 4,500 rpm.

Weighing just over 1,070 kg, the Kia Sonet has basic equipment including dual airbags, ABS brakes, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, 8-inch multimedia screen, Android Auto and CarPlay, rear camera, air conditioning with rear seat air vents, 16-inch alloy wheels, USB/Bluetooth, Isofix, among others.

Having parking sensor, multifunctional steering wheel, twilight sensor and 215/60 R16 tires. Measuring 4,120 m in length, 1,790 m in width, 1,642 m in height and 2,530 m of wheelbase, the Kia Sonet is similar in size to the Fiat Pulse and close to the 2008 Peugeot.

Carrying 392 liters of volume for luggage, Sonet is a product that ranks below Stonic, making it an interesting option to face Fiat’s launch in price. In the international market, the “SUVinho” employs the new Smartstream-G 1.5 engine, as well as the Smartstream-G 1.2 of 83 horsepower and 11.7 kgfm.

Here, it could come with a 1.0 TGDI engine of 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm, also offered on the foreign market, but only with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the same used in the Stonic MHEV.

Offering a better package in SX or GT version, the Kia Sonet could cost between R$99,990 and R$119,990, a more realistic range compared to the Korean import, which pays 35% import tax. For both Sonet and Stonic, a production in CKD in the neighboring country would guarantee the elimination of this tax burden and would allow greater volumes to meet Mercosur’s demand.

Kia Sonet 2022 – Photo Gallery

[Fonte: Autoblog Uruguay]