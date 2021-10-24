Baby body that died in a day care center buried this Saturday – National

About 30 people were at the scene. The girl’s father and mother, extremely shaken, did not speak to the press, nor did they want to identify themselves. Family and friends said the sentiment one s: fairness.

Amariah was the couple’s first child. They had moved to Planaltina less than a year ago to have better space for the family. Before, they lived in Arapoanga. The grandparents were also very shaken and left the wake a few times to calm down. At all times, they repeated that the day care center should have monitors prepared to care for and help children.

“Amariah was planned. They wanted this daughter. And the crèche was indicated by a person”, commented the grandmother Jaqueline Lisboa, 50 years old. “She was very calm. The day before she was at my house. Very sad what happened. We just want justice”, he adds.

According to Jaqueline, Amariah’s parents only needed the day care center because of work. “They needed to work. I was planning to move to Planaltina to get Amariah out of there. I would move at the end of the month,” he says.

Amariah died last Wednesday (10/20) while under the care of a day care center located also in Planaltina. The girl’s father only received the news that she was dead when he picked her up at 5 pm. The tutors claim that Amariah died of choking.

However, doctors at the Regional Hospital of Planaltina (HRPl) – where she was taken in the late afternoon – ruled out this option. Amariah arrived at the hospital dead. The report from the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML), which should help the police to elucidate the cause of death, is expected to be released in 10 days.

If the responsibility is proven, one of those responsible for the institution, Marina Pereira da Costa, 22, who was arrested in pre-trial detention, will answer for murder with eventual intent. The 31st DP (Planaltina) investigates the case.