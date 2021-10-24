Baby dead in day care center in DF is buried in Planaltina cemetery: ‘It will never be erased from our life’, says father | Federal District

The body of the six-month-old baby who died in a day care center in Planaltina, Distrito Federal, was buried this Saturday afternoon (23), in the cemetery in the region. Amariah Noleto’s family members were moved by the farewell.

The case took place on Wednesday (20). The girl was even taken to the Regional Hospital of Planaltina, but she was already lifeless. On Thursday (21), one of the two owners of the crèche was arrested for murder for improper omission. The prison was converted into preventive, for an indefinite period (see below).

“We don’t know what happened. There’s no way to explain, only God himself. We only lived happy moments with her. She will never fade from our lives,” said Amariah’s father, 23-year-old salesman Valdemir Ribeiro Noleto.

According to Valdemir, Amariah was his first child with his wife. “Everyone liked her, but unfortunately we had this loss,” he commented.

The seller believes that there was a lack of responsibility on the part of daycare managers. “We can’t judge, accuse someone of something we didn’t see. God only knows, but I believe there was a lack of responsibility,” he said.

Amariah’s wake began around 2 pm and burial took place at 4 pm. Moved, family members paid their last respects to the girl during the funeral ceremony.

Valdemir says that he is not used to picking up his daughter at the day care center because he is usually working. However, on Wednesday, he was off and went to meet Amariah.

Owner leaves daycare with baby who died in the back, in DF

“I arrived between 4:40 pm and 5:00 pm. However, an employee told me to wait and, after 20 minutes, I was surprised because they didn’t give me her,” he commented.

A short time later, the seller said that he received a call from the owner of the daycare, informing her that her daughter was in the hospital. “I didn’t have any information and I knew she had fainted only when I arrived at the hospital. Until then, I had gone to get her as if nothing had happened,” he said.

A video obtained by the Civil Police shows the moment when the owner of the crèche leaves the place through the back of the building, carrying Amariah, around 5 pm. Meanwhile, Valdemir was in front of the house, arriving to pick up his daughter (watch above).

The case is being investigated by the 31st Police Station in Planaltina. One of the women – the one who put Amariah to sleep – has been preemptively detained since Thursday night (21). she must answer for murder by improper omission, that is, for not having acted in a way to prevent the child’s death.

Another member of the irregular day care center, according to the agents, is also suspected, but remains at large.

Judge Lucas Lima da Rocha, who ordered the preventive detention (for an indefinite period) of one of the owners of the crèche, said that “there is sufficient evidence of the woman’s violent behavior, including reports of other situations of violence against children.” In the decision, based on the testimonies of female employees, collected by the police, he cites the following:

“The child was crying and the owner of the daycare went to the baby, at which time the sound of crying changed from normal to muffled, noting that the child was found in a bag made by the woman, covering her entire body , including the arms, and with the protective cloth of the crib over the head”, wrote the judge.

Telephone conversations and abuse reports

Amariah’s father only found out about the situation when he arrived at the day care center to pick up his daughter. Officials told the family that the child choked.

But in conversations through a messaging app, the employees of the daycare cite the involvement of one of the owners of the place. “I don’t know what this bitch said, but she was the one who killed her, because she wrapped a cloth around the baby’s face [SIC]”says an excerpt of the conversation.

The other employee replies that she wants to locate the mother, to inform her that it is a homicide. “Make this news reach her mother. Get me some social network there.”

According to the police, the day care it had no beds and catered for 40 children with only one crib. After the death of the 6-month-old baby, another mother went to the Planaltina police station to report alleged abuse that had taken place there.

In an interview with TV Globo, the mother, who chose not to identify herself, said that her son arrived home with a purple mark on his arm, “as if it were a pinch” (see video below).

“The owner of the daycare told me it could be a bite that a colleague could have taken,” he said. According to the mother, the son “gets desperate when he arrives on the street from the day care center”. Police said they will investigate.

Mother reports aggression against child in day care center in Planaltina, DF

The crèche where Amariah died it is not registered with the Department of Education, nor does it have a business license issued by the Regional Administration of Planaltina. The owners even started the process of obtaining the license, but did not complete it because they lacked authorizations from the Health Surveillance and the Department of Education.

After the death, the Department of Protection of the Urban Order of the DF (DF Legal) informed that it will send “a team to the site to investigate the measures that can be taken, since it [creche] should not have started its activities without all valid licenses”.