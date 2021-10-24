Back to face-to-face classes will be mandatory from 11/3 in Minas Gerais

As of 11/3, the return to in-person classes will no longer be optional in public and private schools throughout the State of Minas Gerais. The decision was taken this Friday (10/22) by the Emergency Health Operations Center (COES), of the State Health Department of Minas Gerais, which approved the 6th version of the Health Protocol for Return to In-Person School Activities. The measure also ends the requirement for additional distance of 0.90 meters between students in school environments.

According to the new version of the protocol, the other sanitary recommendations remain in force, such as the correct use of masks covering the mouth and nose by all, hand washing, respiratory labeling and frequent cleaning and maintenance of facilities, as well as the tracking of contact with infected people per covid-19 in combination with isolation and quarantine.

The determination to return to school was possible due to the reduction of covid-19 cases in the state in association with the advance of vaccination, as highlighted by the Secretary of State for Health, Fábio Baccheretti. “In view of the constant improvement in indicators related to the pandemic, with a reduction in the incidence and number of new cases, as well as a reduction in hospitalization and the occupation of beds, the technical group decided to discuss once again the sanitary protocol for returning to school”, he says the secretary.

“Several justifications were presented, including the growth of vaccination and the increase in the number of people with two doses received. The teachers are all vaccinated and students over 12 years old have also started the vaccination process”, adds Baccheretti.

Flexibility reinforces the need to intensify the monitoring of covid-19 cases and their contacts in the school community together with the municipal health departments and also the observance of the safety practices provided for in the school return protocol, with a view to maintaining the flexibility of measures.

According to the secretary, another factor that allows the safe resumption of classroom classes for all students is the great adherence to sanitary protocols by public and private schools. “This allowed the technical group to decide to end the additional gap between the portfolios,” he said.

The face-to-face return of children and adolescents is excepted for students with more fragile health conditions than covid-19, proven with a medical prescription to remain in remote activities.

For the Secretary of State for Education, Julia Figueiredo Goytacaz Sant’Anna, the possibility of returning all students to the classrooms is the result of work that has been carried out since June. “The state education system of Minas Gerais has been carrying out a process of resuming face-to-face activities in schools, in a very safe and conscious way, and the constant improvement in epidemiological indices and the wide vaccination of education professionals and adolescents brings us great peace of mind. to take this new step. We understand that the return of all students to schools is essential for strengthening the learning process and the bond with the school, working even more effectively to reduce gaps in teaching and the dropout rate of our students”, he says.

“The Department of Education will give all the necessary guidance to school managers so that they can inform families, students, teachers and other school servers how this new stage of our face-to-face resumption will take place”, completes the secretary.

The full version of the 6th version of the Protocol for Return to In-Person School Activities is available here.

Source: Agência Minas