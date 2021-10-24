Bahia News / Sports / EC Vitória / With a rout: Vitória crushes Brasil de Pelotas and wins second in a row in Serie B

The 2,054 Vitória fans who went to Barradão this Saturday (23) to watch the game against Brasil de Pelotas certainly didn’t regret it. With goals from Fabinho, David – twice – and Roberto, Leão crushed the lantern of Serie B and won the second consecutive match in Serie B with authority: 4-0.

The triumph also marked the break of the negative sequence of Rubro-Negro Baiano in Barradão by Segundona. I haven’t won a home win in the competition in four games. The last time was against Guarani, on August 21st.

Counting all competitions, this is Leão’s second positive result in Manoel Barradas, as the team beat Itabaiana by 3-0, last Tuesday (19), in the Northeastern Pre-Cup.

The result leaves Vitória with 32 points, two less than Ponte Preta, the first club outside the relegation zone. However, Macaca plays this Sunday (24), against Remo, away from home, at 4 pm.

Leão’s next appointment is for the Northeast Pre-Cup. The team coached by Wagner Lopes will face Botafogo-PB, on Tuesday (26), at the Almeidão stadium, for the third and final phase of the knockout tournament.

RUBRO-BLACK DOMAIN

Rildo’s free kick, at four minutes, was a rare moment of relative danger for Brasil de Pelotas in the first half. The ball hit the outside of the net. After that, Vitória dominated.

With good defensive organization, Leão managed to take advantage of the spaces left by Xavante on the counterattack. At 14 minutes, Marcinho pushed for David inside the area. The shirt 9, now without an angle, kicked hard on top of the opponent’s defender.

Brazil bet on the long balls for the striker Erison, but without success. On minute 20, Eduardo took advantage of the space in the middle to risk a shot from outside. Goalkeeper Marcelo was on the lookout for the ball.

A better opportunity came the next minute, with another counterattack. Marcinho received it on the left, fixed it to his good leg and kicked it into Marcelo’s left corner, who made a great save.

At 23, it was Bruno’s turn to make a beautiful move. With a dry dribble, the midfielder left the marker behind, entered the area alone on the left and submitted a cross. The ball passed close to the opponent’s crossbar.

The shirt 10 was inspired, and started a new counterattack in the 29th minute, causing a dangerous foul for Rubro-Negro. From the edge of the penalty area, Raul Prata charged over the goal.

It’s a shame that the move also caused the injury to the back of the athlete’s right thigh, who had to leave the pitch for Caíque Souza’s entry.

The lamentation was short-lived. On minute 35, Fabinho received it at the entrance to the area, cut to the left and kicked hard to open the scoring for Vitória.

Fabinho celebrates Vitória’s first goal (Photo: Max Haack / Ag. Haack / Bahia Notícias)

Two minutes later, David zoomed in. Fabinho stole the ball in midfield and slipped it to shirt 9. Taking advantage of all the space left in the defense, he advanced through the middle, entered the area and took it out with Marcelo’s quality.

David zoomed in the next minute (Photo: Max Haack / Ag. Haack / Bahia Notícias)

The biggest threat to the red-black domain came in the 43rd minute. Rildo received it in the area and hit the post. On the way back, Renatinho kicked hard in the corner and forced Lucas Arcanjo to stretch all the way to send it to the corner.

Fear was not created either. On minute 46, Roberto took a free-kick from a distance and the ball hit the open arm of Brazil-RS captain Arthur Henrique. Referee Heber Roberto Lopes consulted the VAR and signaled the penalty. Roberto himself went to collect, and converted.

Roberto, with a penalty, scored the third goal (Photo: Max Haack / Ag. Haack / Bahia Notícias)

Second time

Vitória began the final stage managing the game, controlling ball possession and avoiding taking risks, due to the scoreboard built in the first half. Even for that reason, the first chance was for Brasil de Pelotas. On minute 14, Renatinho received a cross from the right and headed with danger to Lucas Arcanjo’s goal.

At 22 minutes, coach Wagner Lopes started to save players, and Leão continued without taking any risks. At 30, he started to scare up ahead again, with another counterattack. David took off from the left and reversed to Marcinho, who entered the area and kicked across. The ball passed with danger.

David himself would complete the party, at 37 minutes. The shirt 9 received a cross as Roberto measured and headed with strength to overcome Marcelo and close the score.

At 40, Caique Souza had the chance to score fifth. In another wrong exit from Brazil, Vitória stole the ball, and Alisson Santos found shirt 19 inside the area, on the left. However, he got it wrong and she went outside.

Afterwards, Xavante was in danger with Netto, who kicked hard, inside the area, but stopped in a good defense by Lucas Arcanjo.

DATASHEET

Vitória 4 x 0 Brasil de Pelotas

Series B – 31st round

Date: 10/23/2021 (Saturday)

Local: Barradão, in Salvador (BA)

Schedule: 4:30 pm

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

assistants: Éder Alexandre (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira

Fourth Arbitrator: Ricarle Gustavo Gonçalves Batista (BA)

Field Analyst: Cláudio Antônio Dias Aragão (BA)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira – FIFA (SC)

AVAR: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR observer: Emerson Luiz Sobral (PE)

Goals: Fabinho, David (2) and Roberto (Victory)

Yellow cards: Caique Souza and Roberto (Vitória) / Alan, Arthur Henrique and Bruno Matias (Brasil de Pelotas)

Paying public: 2,054

Total income: BRL 27,872.50

Victory: Lucas Arcanjo, Raul Prata (Van), Wallace (Thalisson Kelven), Mateus Moraes and Roberto; João Pedro, Bruno (Caíque Souza) and Eduardo (Fernando Neto); Fabinho (Alisson Santos), Marcinho and David. Technician: Wagner Lopes.

Brazil of Pelotas: Marcelo; Vidal, Arthur Henrique (Héverton), Alan (Leandro Camilo) and Kevin; Diego Gomes (Patrick), Bruno Matias, Rildo (Sousa), Renatinho (Caio Rangel) and Netto; Erison. Coach: Jerson Testoni.