Bahia ready to face Chapecoense; see probable lineup





Esporte Clube Bahia is ready to commit to the 28th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. This Sunday (24), the squad will face Chapecoense, at 20:30, at Arena Fonte Nova. With training on the stage of the game, on Saturday afternoon (23), the tricolor cast closed the preparation. The day started with the team warming up under the command of coaches Valdir Júnior and Luiz Andrade. After the physical, the players went through an intense work of set pieces, with the main focus on corner kicks and side faults. The activity was led by technical assistant André Luís.

In the second half, the group participated in a recreational training, with Conti, Juninho Capixaba and Gilberto’s team beating Danilo Fernandes, Matheus Bahia and Rodriguinho by 3-2. by Juninho Capixaba, Nino Paraíba and Patrick. Midfielder Lucas Araújo (2x) scored for the blue team.

In the end, the athletes who have been performing frequently did some work in the hot tubs and on the ice. The others also participated in a technical training for ball possession on the field. After the activity, the group went to concentration.

For the match, coach Guto Ferreira will not have midfielder Lucas Mugni at his disposal, who is being suspended for the accumulation of three yellow cards. In addition, the coach remains without being able to count on strikers Rossi and Marcelo Cirino, who continue their respective recoveries with specific work in the gym and on the field.

For the Argentine, the most likely to join the team is the experienced Rodriguinho, who lost his starting position, but always enters during the games. That should be the only change in the team. The likely lineup of Bahia has: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel, Raí, Rodriguinho and Juninho Capixaba; Gilberto.