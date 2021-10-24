Bahia registers 529 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 529 cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.04%) and 449 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Saturday (23) also records 7 deaths. Of the 1,242,821 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,213,142 are already considered recovered, 2,662 are active and 27,017 have had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

O epidemiological bulletin it also counts 1,568,743 discarded cases and 242,984 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Saturday. In Bahia, 52,251 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full newsletter, Click here or access the Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 10,500,753 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 82.4% of the population aged 12 years or more, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.