Bahia x Chapecoense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Outside the relegation zone, the Bahia tries to engage a recovery. Tricolor has been undefeated for three rounds, since the arrival of Guto Ferreira. In addition, after having the most leaked defense, they spent three matches without conceding a goal.

THE Chapecoense comes from a painful defeat to Fortaleza, the 16th in the competition, and remains in the lantern. The team from Santa Catarina has 13 points and a performance of only 16%. Scoring to avoid the worst campaign in the history of running points is the goal of Verdão do Oeste.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by PC Vasconcellos and Petkovic.

Bahia – Technician: Guto Ferreira

Without being able to count on the regular Lucas Mugni, Guto Ferreira has the mission of electing a man for the vacancy, and the choice is between Rodriguinho and Rodallega. Colombian Indio Ramírez, coming back from injury, should enter during the game.

The probable team: Danilo Fernandes; Nino, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel and Rodriguinho (Rodallega); Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.

Embezzlement: Lucas Mugni (suspended).

Hanging: Daniel, Juninho Capixaba, Matheus Galdezani, Matheus Bahia, Nino Paraíba, Patrick de Lucca and Hugo Rodallega.

Chapecoense – Technician: Painted

With the return of Busanello and Anderson Leite, who were suspended, Pintado should choose to put both back in the team. The full-back enters Mancha’s vacancy, and the midfielder will act in Lima’s place. On the other hand, the commander lost Ignacio, who belongs to Bahia and cannot face the team due to contractual issues. Laércio must replace the defender in the defense, as the third defender of the tactical scheme.

The probable team: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Laércio, Joilson, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Mike and Rodriguinho.

who is out: Geuvanium (suspended); Ignacio (belongs to Bahia); Bruno Silva, Ezequiel, Kadu, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Perotti, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner (injured).

hanging: Bruno Silva, Denner, Derlan, Ignacio, Jordan, Pintado (coach).

