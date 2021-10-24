Bahrain’s First AH-1Z Viper Attack Helicopter Ready for Delivery – Cavok Brasil

Bell Textron has completed construction of the first AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter for the Kingdom of Bahrain, sharing the first completed aircraft photo.

The company delivered the first of 12 production aircraft to Naval Air Systems Command for later delivery to Bahrain on 30 September. The company is delivering the helicopters as part of the 2019 Foreign Military Sales Contract (FMS).

According to the company, the helicopter will be prepared for shipment to Bahrain with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) before being transported to Bahrain in 2022.

It should be noted that the company completed the helicopter just over six months after the official start of assembly work in April at the Bell Amarillo production facility.

“This is an outstanding achievement of the H-1 program and brings the Royal Air Force of Bahrain one step closer to fielding the advanced capabilities of the AH-1Z,” said Mike Deslatte, vice president and program director for Bell H -1. “The men and women of Team Viper, a group of world-class suppliers, did an exceptional job of delivering to the US government, on time and on contract.”

Bell designed the AH-1Z Viper to meet the operational requirements of the US Marine Corps, which focuses on total marinization and a reduced logistical footprint. The aircraft has an integrated “glass” cabin and the ability to carry a variety of ammunition.

The composite rotor system further enhances the Viper’s ability to provide close air support to ground forces in any environment, while the fully integrated Target Vision System (TSS) enhances pilots’ abilities to clearly identify, acquire, track and engage targets beyond the weapon’s maximum range.

“The Viper will provide significant benefits to the Bahrain Defense Forces as they modernize their fleet of attack helicopters,” said Deslatte. “Having a proven next-generation platform will help contribute to Bahrain’s security while improving interoperability with US forces.”

In addition to Bahrain, the Czech Republic has also ordered the AH-1Z Viper, while the helicopter is in service with the US Marine Corps (USMC). The AH-1Z replaced the two-bladed AH-1W Super Cobra, while the UH-1Y Venom replaced the UH-1N Huey in service with the USMC.