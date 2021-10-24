Baking soda: 10 ways to use it to clean the house – OIL

To share chirp To share To share The e-mail



O sodium bicarbonate universal is the main cleaning product. It is the indisputable ally of house maintenance, biodegradable and cheap. It’s no accident that our grandmothers had this cleaner in their closets. For those who are not yet convinced of its effectiveness as a cleaning product, discover all its cleaning tips and how to use it effectively in housework.

This white powder is used to remove stubborn stains, eliminate odors or even remove leaks. As an organic ingredient, it is therefore indispensable and replaces many conventional household products that contain chemicals and, in addition, are harmful to health and the environment.

Remove stains and grease deposits

of the cutlery

Over time, cutlery can lose its shine, especially if it is not dried immediately after washing. Dots can then appear on its surface. To remedy this, mix a cup of baking soda with a little water to form a thick paste. With a sponge, rub the cutlery with this preparation and place it in a pan with boiling water and two tablespoons of baking soda. Let the product act and clean the cutlery with a microfiber cloth.

of the pans

Fat deposits are often difficult to eradicate. To make your job easier, you can fill a bowl with water to which you add a tablespoon of baking soda and dip all the utensils that need cleaning into it. Another tip is to add some of this white powder to the washing liquid to increase its effectiveness and cleaning effect. This facilitates the removal of food residues. You can also boil water and baking soda directly in the pan. Dirt will come off more easily and dirt will be easily removed with a hard sponge.

Remove paint stains from furniture

You decided to renovate your walls and the paint stains accidentally touched your furniture! Don’t panic, just scrub the stained area with a sponge soaked in baking soda. Let the product act for a few minutes, then rinse and dry with a clean, dry cloth. Dirty stains on the sofa can also be removed following the same process.

clean the ovens

The classic oven or microwave will also regain its shine due to baking soda, especially as they tend to harbor grease, dirt. If you want to maintain your ovens, you can sprinkle this powder onto a damp sponge and scrub with the cleaning surface. But if the ovens or shelves have grease stains, apply baking soda directly to the dirt and add a drop of water and then a few drops of lemon. Leave on for a few minutes before scrubbing and wipe with a microfiber cloth.

Eliminates unpleasant odors

Bad smells can linger anywhere in the house. The kitchen, bathroom and every room in your house can give off unpleasant odors ​​due to cooking or even problems with the pipes. Never mind, baking soda will be your savior again.

Remove odors from the refrigerator

Food stored in the refrigerator can give off an unpleasant odor. Instead of using harsh chemicals like bleach, for example, choose healthier and more natural solutions. Put some baking soda into a small container and refrigerate. Absorbs and neutralizes all unpleasant odors

Remove odors from the dishwasher

In addition to the dishwasher detergent, you can add baking soda. Increases product efficiency and eliminates unpleasant odors. You can also put some baking soda in the dishwasher after each wash to keep the appliance clean and fragrant.

clean the carpets

In addition to disinfecting carpet, baking soda helps to absorb odors. Just put it in the bathtub and sprinkle it with baking soda. Go out at night. You can then vacuum any traces of dust with the vacuum and you can either stop at this step or you can continue cleaning by washing the carpet with washing powder and warm water. The rugs will be entitled to the same treatment.

Clean the floor

Replacing conventional cleaning products, baking soda cleans floors and all surfaces. Just dissolve a cup of baking soda in a bucket of water and sprinkle a mop with this solution before cleaning the floor.

unclog the pipes

In the kitchen, pipes can often become clogged with food scraps and give off unpleasant odors. For this, it is essential to avoid this disorder and clean the leak regularly. To do this, pour a mixture of baking soda and salt into the drain and add 2 liters of hot water. Wait a few minutes and rinse with clean water. All dirt and debris will disappear.

Other daily uses

Baking soda has many tricks. It can be used to wash fruits and vegetables and eliminate pesticides harmful to health or to boil bread or cake batter. In the context of personal hygiene, powder is not excluded. It can be integrated into the bath water for a relaxing effect or added to the footbath for a detoxifying effect.
















