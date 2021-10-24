Baldwin’s gunshot investigation focuses on gun custody

The police investigation into the deadly shot with a scenographic pistol fired by Alec Baldwin during a filming focused this Saturday (23) on the specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who delivered it to the American actor.

Ukrainian-born director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot in the chest and died shortly after what happened on Thursday in New Mexico, while 48-year-old director Joel Souza, who was behind her, was injured. , was hospitalized and discharged.

Police questioned Baldwin, who cooperated voluntarily, but brought no charges against him.

The pistol, which must have had a blank, had in place live ammunition, according to the affidavit submitted by the sheriff’s office to obtain the registration order, local vehicles reported.

According to the sworn statement, Deputy Director Dave Halls, identified as the man who handed the gun to Baldwin, yelled “cold gun” as he did so. This expression is used in the movie industry to indicate that a gun only has one blank bullet. The court document, obtained by AFP, says Halls did not know the gun was loaded.

Police focus on the exact sequence of events that allowed live ammunition to be introduced at the location of “Rust”, a “western” set in the 19th century.

On the phone call to 911, immediately after the shooting, it was possible to hear the commotion and anger that gripped the set.

“We have two people who were accidentally shot with a scenographic pistol; we need help right away,” says the person calling a police officer.

“Was it loaded with a real bullet?” asks the operator. “No… I can’t say it,” answers the caller. “This son of a bitch is supposed to go over the guns, he’s responsible for what happens on set.”

The gun handling safety guidelines, detailed by the Actors’ Equity Association, specify that “all reloading of firearms must be carried out by the property owner, gunsmith or experienced persons working under his direct supervision.”

The guidelines recommend: “Before each use, make sure the weapon has been tested outside the scene and then test it yourself. Watch as the director of set design reviews the cylinders and barrel to ensure no foreign objects or fake bullet has lodged inside”.

Baldwin said on Friday that he was heartbroken and fully cooperating with the investigation into “how this tragedy came about.”

He retweeted an article in the trade magazine Variety entitled “Alec Baldwin received a scenography weapon that was safe before the fatal shot, according to a sworn statement.”

“Super insecure”





The gun used and two others were provided by the film’s gunsmith, 24-year-old Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, daughter of Thell Reed, a longtime gunsmith in the film industry.

In a podcast in September, young Gutiérrez-Reed said she felt uneasy about taking on the role of lead gunsmith for the first time in her previous film, “The Old Way.”

“I was very nervous at first and I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was prepared,” she said on the “Vozes do Oeste” podcast, before adding, “But when I did, everything went really well.”

Halls and Gutiérrez-Reed could not be contacted immediately for comments.

Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on Friday that the case is in the preliminary stage and added: “At this point, we don’t know if charges will be filed.”

The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that at least three failures had occurred with the scenographic pistol before the fatal accident and that some staff members had protested the working conditions.

The paper reported that at least one camera operator had sent a message to a production director, saying: “There have already been three accidental shots. This is super unsafe.”

Rust Movie Productions said in a statement that it was not aware of any “official complaints” but that it would “continue to cooperate with Santa Fe authorities.” The producer also said it is conducting an internal review.