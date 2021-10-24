Band journalist shoots Marcelinho Carioca after criticism against Sylvinho: ‘Lack of character’

Journalist Vitor Guedes said, in participation in ‘Baita, Amigos’ this Friday, on Bandsports channel, that ‘lack character’ for Marcelinho Carioca when he harshly criticized Sylvinho’s work ahead of Corinthians, in an interview given at Neo Química Arena.

Marcelinho Carioca was invited to participate in the program of the former goalkeeper and commentator of Band Ronaldo Giovanelli, broadcast by ‘Corinthians TV’.

– Sylvinho doesn’t know how to communicate with the masses, it’s up to someone in communication to help. It’s not Marcelinho, on the club’s official TV. This for me lacked character. My way of seeing. Ronaldo was in a tight skirt. You are embarrassed. Now he was on the show, you don’t think he would do that. He was too bad, which surprised zero people – said the journalist.

the former player already had had the attitude condemned by Neto, during ‘Os Donos da Bola’. In an interview given on TV at Timão, the former player chirped the coach whom he called a “friend”.

– He (Sylvinho) has (capacity), but he’s not doing it. I can tell you because I am intimate with him, he was my roommate from 1995 to July 1999. That’s why I call him ‘Vitamin’ and I have this intimacy with him. Sylvinho knows that Gustavo Mosquito has to play open, Roger Guedes has to play open on the other side. Call the GP and leave him there in the middle to build. Call Giuliano and say: ‘your pass is only to one side, friend’. It’s for making a sharp pass, throwing, risking, kicking. There it is soft – he said.

‘Pé de Anjo’ even corred Sylvinho’s visual style on game days and compared his friend to Globo presenter Luciano Hulk.

– Why are you wearing that fucking shirt with the open sleeve like Luciano Huck? Close your fucking sleeve or put on a sweater because this is Corinthians, bro! The pants are tight. It has nothing to do with his life or his clothes, but people say, I say good. I’m outside, not inside the hurricane’s eye. Sylvinho is terrão, Sylvinho is Corinthians, he loves Corinthians and knows what Corinthians represents, but it’s not Guardiola, it’s not Europe here. He has to put up with Corinthians – he finished.