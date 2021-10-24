Barcelona prepares mosaic and flag for classic with Real Madrid at Camp Nou | spanish football

Barcelona is preparing a mosaic that will occupy all of the more than 99,000 places at the Camp Nou for the derby against Real Madrid, this Sunday, in the Spanish Championship. In addition, the club will also extend a flag.

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off this Sunday, at Camp Nou, at 11:15 am (GMT), with real-time monitoring on ge

+ La Liga bets on Ansu Fati and Vini Jr as the future of Barça vs. Real

+ Daniel Alves chooses his favorite El Clásicos: 5-0 and 6-2 at the Bernabéu

1 of 1 Mosaic and banner prepared by Barcelona for the derby against Real Madrid — Photo: Reproduction/Barcelona Mosaic and banner prepared by Barcelona for the derby against Real Madrid — Photo: Reproduction/Barcelona

The mosaic will have the message “We are culés”, and the banner will have “Barça, today and always”, both written in Catalan. The match should be the first since the football stoppage due to the pandemic, in March of last year, with capacity close to the stadium’s maximum capacity.

The Camp Nou hosted two games with all their 99,000 seats available, in Barcelona’s victories against Valencia, for Espanyol, and against Dynamo Kiev, in the Champions League. However, in both, the club failed to fill more than 50% of its stadium: just over 45,000 in the first match, and 47,000 in the second.

+ Koeman guarantees: “We play at home, I’m not afraid”

+ Ancelotti minimizes Messi and Cristiano’s absence in the derby: “Nothing has changed”

For the classic, President Joan Laporta summoned the crowd and hopes it will have maximum capacity. The last game against Real Madrid with an audience at the Camp Nou was almost two years ago, in December 2019, in tie for 0 to 0.

Since then, the two rivals have faced each other three times, all with merengue victory: in the early March 2020, with an audience at the Santiago Bernabéu, and without fans at the Camp Nou, in october last year, and Alfredo Di Stefano, in april this year.

Real are in third place, with 17 points, three less than leaders Real Sociedad, who have a game more. Barça is only in eighth place, with 15 points, and one game less than the rival.