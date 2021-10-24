Barcelona vs Real Madrid: how to watch El Clásico via streaming

Barcelona vs Real Madrid face off at 11:15 am (GMT) this Sunday (24), at Camp Nou, in Barcelona, ​​for the 10th round of the Spanish Championship.

The first El Clásico after Lionel Messi’s departure from Barça to Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on ESPN Brasil on closed TV and on Star+ on streaming.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid on Star+

The Walt Disney Company is a huge corporation. In addition to its own studios, the group includes Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, NatGeo, 20th Century Fox (and its subsidiaries) and ESPN. That’s why, when Disney+ streaming was announced only with movies and series for children and teenagers or with free censorship, most consumers asked themselves: “okay, but where’s the rest of the content?”. Well, it’s here, with the Star Plus (or Star+) platform.

Star+ is home to adult productions – rated 16 and 18+ – by Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. This means that productions that are not seen on Disney+ will be available in the new streaming, such as the movies ‘Deadpool’, ‘Titanic’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, ‘Bohemian Rhapdosy’ and the animations ‘Family Guy’, ‘Duncanville’, ‘American Dad’ and ‘Futurama’, plus live sports via ESPN.

Even to bring the Star+ to Brazil, Disney had to pay extra money. It turns out that Lionsgate had already launched its streaming service, Starz, here. The similarity with the name took the case to court, and in an agreement Disney was to pay R$ 50 million to the platform – and thus get rid of the injunction that prevented it from making any kind of promotion of the new streaming.

But how much does it cost to subscribe to Star+? Does Disney+ subscriber have a discount? What will I be able to watch on the new platform? Let’s clear all your doubts now, so come with us!

How much does Star+ cost?

Star+ arrived in Brazil for the monthly price of R$32.90 (or R$329.90 annually). Anyone who is already a Disney+ subscriber can opt for Combo+, which combines the Star+ subscription with Disney+ for R$45.90 – a 25% savings compared to the individual subscription of both streams, available only for monthly subscriptions.

For the combo contract, the Disney+ and Star+ billing will be performed separately, but with the discount corresponding to the Combo+ contract. Star+ can also be contracted through third parties – such as pay TV and telephone operators. For the time being, it is only possible to subscribe to receive the notice of the launch of the platform, but starting tomorrow it will be possible to subscribe to it through the official website.

What to watch on Star+?

As we’ve already explained, all content from studios related to the Walt Disney Company that are not on Disney+ (or on another streaming platform, bound by previous contracts still in effect) enters Star+. From the start, the catalog will have exclusively some productions known to Brazilians, such as the 11th (and last) season of ‘The Walking Dead’, the 10th season of ‘American Horror Stories: Double Feature’, all previous seasons and all seasons from ‘This is Us’ (especially the 5th premiere), ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Pose’, ‘Outlander’, ’24 Hours’, ‘Homeland’, ‘Modern Family’, ‘Lost’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘The X Files’ and ‘Prison Break’, among others.

There’s already something from ‘The Simpsons’ on Disney+, but the new platform all 31 seasons of animation, plus the 32nd season with exclusivity. A few weeks after the launch of Star+, exclusive ‘Solar Opposites’ will arrive, a series from Star Original Productions from the creators of Rick and Morty. Other animation productions that will be part of the catalog are the series created by Seth MacFarlane ‘Family Guy’, ‘American Dad!’ and ‘The Cleveland Show’. ‘Futurama’ by ‘The Simpsons’ creator Matt Groening and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ and ‘Duncanville’.

In October, ‘Crossing Swords’ and ‘The Great North’ arrived on the platform. In November ‘Marvel’s MODOK’ and throughout 2022, ‘Marvel’s Hit Monkey’ and ‘Little Demon’, among others, will arrive. The platform will also have premieres such as the first seasons of ‘Love, Victor’, ‘A Teacher’ and ‘Big Sky’. In addition, the catalog will include the miniseries ‘Dopesick’ and ‘Immigrant’, starring actors Michael Keaton and Kumail Nanjiani.

Among the films, Star+ also counted on its release with unpublished premieres in Brazil. One was the film ‘Vacation Friendship’, starring John Cena (‘The Suicide Squad’), Lil Rel Howery (‘Run!’), Yvonne Orji (‘Operation Backup: Now Go!’) and Meredith Hagner (‘ Search Party’). In the catalogue, films such as ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Deadpool 2’, ‘Logan’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’; and movie franchises like ‘Alien’, ‘Hard to Kill’, ‘Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Relentless Pursuit’.

What are Star+’s original productions?

A lot of streaming content comes from the Walt Disney Company channels and studios, but the platform has its share of original productions. Among them are the series ‘Only Murders in The Building’, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, which tells the story of three strangers who go on to investigate a mysterious death in the building they live in New York.

‘Y: The Last Man’ is already known to the public as a comic book series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, but its live-action adaptation will also be on Star+. In the plot, in a post-apocalyptic world where all beings with the Y chromosome were extinct, young Yorick Brown and his pet monkey are the only survivors. The production will be available in September on streaming.

Brazilian productions on Star+?

Star+ is Disney’s exclusive platform for Latin America. Therefore, the company is also exploring the production of content in the markets in which it is operating. Around here, the series ‘Impuros’, now in its third season, features drug dealer Evandro do Dendê (Raphael Logam) and police officer Victor Morello (Rui Ricardo Dias) facing conflicts in the drug war.

Brazilian production by Star Original Productions, the third season of Impuros continues the story of drug trafficker Evandro and policeman Morello. Image: Star+/Disclosure

‘Insânia’, with Carol Castro, is a psychological thriller tells the story of Paula, who is admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a family tragedy. In this place, your mind wanders along dark and doubtful paths. Production arrives later this year on the platform.

‘O Rei da TV’, scheduled to premiere in 2022, will tell the story of the presenter Silvio Santos, from the beginning of his career to the present day, and has names like José Rubens Chachá, Mariano Mattos, Leona Cavalli and Larissa Nunes in the cast.

Sports live on Star+? Oops, there’s even Barcelona x Real Madrid

In addition to entertainment, Star+ also broadcasts live content produced by ESPN, such as Conmebol Libertadores, Ligue 1 (French Championship), LaLiga (Spanish Championship), UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, Premier League (English Championship) ), Serie A (Italian Championship) and the Argentine championship.

Not only football will live the subscriber. Star+ also broadcasts championships in other sports, such as NBA (basketball), NFL (American football), WSL (surfing), MotoGP (motorcycle racing), Bellator (MMA), among others.

