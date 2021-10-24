Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE! WATCH and follow EVERYTHING from the first El Clásico of the LaLiga season

Barcelona and Real Madrid face off this Sunday (24), at Camp Nou, in the first edition of El Clasico in the 2021/22 season

The great day has come. This Sunday (24), Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the first El Classico of the season. The match, which will have the ball rolling at the Camp Nou from 11:15 am (GMT), will be broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies.

Visitors this weekend, Real Madrid will try to win to retake the lead of Laliga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team has one game less than the real society, who leads the championship and also takes to the field this Sunday. A triumph playing inside the Camp Nou will take the meringues to 20 points in the standings.

Victory is all that goes through Barcelona’s mind in this El Classico. And mainly because of the ‘moral’ factor that this can entail. Revamping after losing Lionel Messi and experiencing the difficulties of a serious financial crisis, the coolies know that a triumph could change the course of the season.

If they overthrow Real Madrid this Sunday, Ronald Koeman’s men reach 18 points on the leaderboard and enter the fight once and for all for the G4. And they still guarantee a few days of peace for the Dutch coach.

