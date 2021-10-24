Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where to watch, schedule and line-ups for El Clásico de La Liga

This Sunday, at 11:15 am (GMT), Barcelona and Real Madrid enter the field at Camp Nou in a match valid for the tenth round of La Liga. This ‘El Clásico’ is fundamental for the two teams, who are four positions apart, but the meringues have only two points of advantage.

See the Spanish table



After achieving an important victory against Dinamo Kiev by 1-0 in the Champions League, Barcelona arrives at the confrontation against Real Madrid with greater confidence. Even so, the Blaugrana team is in seventh place in La Liga, far from the top of the table.

– We won the last two matches and we felt good before this great game. We are looking forward to playing this game. I hope the stadium is full or almost full and that there is a good atmosphere. We know what we can do and we are playing at home, so I’m not afraid – said Koeman, Barcelona coach.

Real Madrid, third-placed with two games less than Osasuna, second, and one less than Real Sociedad, the leader, are seeking victory to touch the tip of La Liga. The performance of the meringues in the last two league games, however, left something to be desired.

– In this type of games there is no favorite. There are many things that define a game, not just the technical or physical factor. Motivation and collective commitment are very important. I have a strong team, with quality players, not only physically and technically, but also mentally – said Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

DATASHEET

BARCELONA x REAL MADRID – La Liga

Date and time: 10/24/2021, at 11:15 am (from Brasília)

Local: Camp Nou in Barcelona (ESP)

Referee: José María Sánchez Martínez

Assistants: José Luis González González and Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva

Where to watch: ESPN Brazil

BARCELONA (Coach: Ronald Koeman)

Have Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric García, Piqué and Jordi Alba; Busquets, Gavi and de Jong; Dest, Ansu Fati and Depay.

Embezzlement: Dembelé, Araújo, Pedri and Braithwaite (injured).

REAL MADRID (Coach: Carlo Ancelotti)

Courtois; Nacho, Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Modric and Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Benzema.

Embezzlement: Bale and Carvajal (injured); Jovic, Hazard, Isco and Mariano (doubts).